Religion

How the power of prayer takes one down the path toward victory

By Cal Lord
The Bulletin
 3 days ago

I've never stood on the side of the road to watch the Smokey Bear Parade. I've only been in it. As the convoy winds its way along the shoreline, they are met with cheering crowds. The sirens are blaring. Everyone is smiling. It's impressive to see so many emergency vehicles. You only hope you never have an emergency where you see them coming with such numbers to your door.

On the other hand, I was heading north on Interstate 95 when I saw a sea of brown. They were on the other side of the highway, heading south. Like bees coming out of a hive, they swarmed the highway and stood out among the cascade of automobiles. You couldn't miss the fact that the United Parcel Service (UPS) was on the move and seemed unstoppable.

Over the course of a mile, I passed 26 delivery trucks. At times, they were three deep. Each one was heading out to deliver packages across southern Rhode Island from their Warwick, Rhode Island, facility. Each had their individual itineraries but together they were achieving the goals of the service company. For years, their motto was "What Can Brown Do For You?"

I'm a preacher so you won't be surprised to hear that the image of a host of angels came to mind as I watched the trucks flood the Interstate. I envisioned them sent from heaven to deliver blessings to people, far and wide. I imagined them being sent as answers to prayers that were offered by people like you and me. They were like an army, ready to battle the challenges of the day.

There are days when it feels like we are in the fight of our lives. Maybe that's why the apostle Paul called for us to put on the whole armor of God. He says that when we feel like we are under attack, we are. He says in Ephesians 6 that we are not fighting individuals but principalities and powers of evil. He tells us to stand firm and trust God.

I love the imagery. Close your eyes and let it sink in. You've got the battle of your life and God equips you with the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit. Then consider the fact that God sends in a host of angels to fight the fight with you. We are not alone when we face these life challenges.

If you've ever read Frank Peretti's books, you get a sense of what's going on in the spiritual realm. In his novel, "This Present Darkness," Peretti pulls back the curtain and gives us a glimpse of what is happening behind the veil. When we are under attack, there is more going on than what we see. We only see the surface fight and it's easy to get discouraged.

That's why prayer is so important. When we pray for someone, we call on a contingent of angels to stand with that person. We invite the angels to encourage and help them withstand whatever forces are lined up against them. It is like calling in the reinforcements to help. So don't ever diminish the power of prayer. It unleashes the forces that can lead to victory.

God bless!

The Rev. Cal Lord is the pastor of Central Baptist Church of Westerly. Reach him at calstigers@gmail.com.

