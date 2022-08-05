ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Remembering 'Renaissance man' Rozelle Boyd, Indy's first Black city councilor

By Kayla Dwyer, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

The three-hour funeral Monday was fit for the mourning of not just a man , but an era.

They called Rozelle Boyd, who was Indianapolis' longest serving and first barrier-breaking Black council member, a "Renaissance man," likening him to a Galileo or a Langston Hughes; they invoked the divine, as council president Vop Osili considered him a man worthy of living forever.

They also know that Boyd, who died July 21 at 88 years old, would never dream of these accolades. Boyd played the upright bass ― a band's glue, not its glamour. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who didn't gloat about his game. He was a lifelong man of God who sat in the back pew at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, and helped govern as part of a group of elected Elders. And to his nieces and nephews, he was "Uncle Bud."

Boyd was most known for his 42 years of public service to Indianapolis as the city's first Black councilor and, in 2004, first Black and Democratic council president. Colleagues use words to describe him that Boyd himself, a well-studied man, probably taught them: erudite, magnanimous, adroit. A teacher and professor by trade, he was the intellectual backbone of the council, but demonstrated this through meticulous, researched, even-keel debate, and not by riding the coattails of his graduate degrees.

Boyd, born April 24, 1934, wasn't protesting in the streets or marching on the governor's mansion in the late 1960s. His way was quieter: at 31, in 1965, he joined the city-county council. He channeled the civil rights movement through debate and policy. He created programs and served on countless community boards that tried to lift up the disadvantaged. He chose optimism in the face of tumultuous times.

"He gave us the foresight to look beyond where we were standing. To look to tomorrow," said city-county councilor William "Duke" Oliver, who in the late 60s was a rabble-rouser in the United Auto Workers union. "It was difficult for many of us to be patient. To be quiet. He was quiet and unassuming, but he could articulate the movement better than many."

"He had wisdom."

A 'quiet leader' who paved a path for many

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., believed that jazz musicians carried some of the first drumbeats of the civil rights movement.

" Sweet songs of sorrow and joy that have allowed man to cope with his environment and many different situations," he said in 1964 at the Berlin Jazz Festival.

Jazz is triumphant. It's a power source for the Freedom Movement, King said. And Black jazz musicians fed these truths to both Black and white audiences.

Some people only learned of Boyd's early days playing the bass on Indiana Avenue at his funeral. Longtime friend Marcella Taylor told of Sunday night dances, where Boyd would play alongside his brother on the saxophone. He was mellow, steady, but skilled, and this persona would track him the rest of his life.

He collected degrees from Crispus Attucks High School, Butler University, Northwestern University and Indiana University. He taught history at Crispus Attucks for a decade, then lectured in African-American studies at IU.

On the city-county council, he wasn't the type to grab headlines. He believed in conversation over confrontation, councilor Monroe Gray said. From a historical lens, he advocated for topics like equal pay and education, fair housing and infrastructure spending. He did so with a voice people remember.

"He had this very slow, measured, precise way of speaking that was a kind of calling card for him," former councilor Ron Gibson said.

"And we listened to him," said Phil Borst, who spent 28 years as a Republican coinciding with Boyd on the council. "When Rozelle spoke, people listened."

Borst and Boyd were the poster children for civility when they left council at the same time in 2007, the Indianapolis Star declared in an editorial at the time. Boyd was unseated when voters punished incumbents for tax increases; Borst decided not to run again.

The two went on a "road show" together afterward, Borst said, visiting various business and political groups to talk about how local government works.

Boyd's reputation was such that Borst was on pins and needles the first time he had to debate him.

"I was kind of scared, because I wasn’t sure I could keep up with him," Borst said. "I don’t even remember what the subject was."

The respect Boyd earned across party lines was part of his power, colleagues said.

He pushed for an amendment to the city's human rights ordinance to include protections for the LGBTQ community, which in the early 2000s was not an easy vote to achieve, former mayor Bart Peterson said. Boyd was invited into former Republican Mayor Richard Lugar's tight circle that crafted the vision for bringing development to downtown, including two major gambles: the Circle Centre Mall and the NFL stadium, for a city that had yet to nail a deal with an NFL team.

He created the Citizens Police Complaint Board in 1989, to the objections of the police department, following the death of 16-year-old Michael Taylor in the back of a police car.

Before it became a national holiday, Boyd established King's birthday as a legal holiday in Indianapolis.

As a dean at Indiana University, he created what's now called the Groups Scholars Program, which seeks to increase college attendance rates among first-generation, low-income and physically challenged students.

"He was a quiet leader across all of those things," Peterson said. "He wasn’t the face of any of them."

An 'unfailingly positive' man who always chose optimism

Boyd never married or had children of his own. Instead, he was a second father to his brother's children, niece Marsha Williamson said.

In true Uncle Bud fashion, if Boyd asked her how she was doing and didn't hear optimism in her voice, he'd say, "I’m not convinced that you’re doing good."

He was the kind of uncle who took them on fishing and camping trips all over when they were kids. Later, he dropped off leftover fish fry from a church event or stopped by for a well-visit long after he was supposed to stop driving, willing away the failing health of his final years.

He first got elected in a time when the civil rights of Black people were only just enshrined into law, and he persisted election after election even if he didn't receive the official backing of the Democratic Party, Oliver said. Toward the end of his career, there was political tumult to navigate: When Boyd became president, Democrats also had to learn how to govern for the first time. Boyd was unseated just a year later by one of his students from Crispus Attucks, Steve Talley.

In an unprecedented move, Talley overthrew Boyd with the help of Republicans . Talley served briefly before Gray won the position.

And yet, Gibson said, Boyd's response was to move forward with dignity and work together, same as before.

At his funeral, Mayor Joe Hogsett called Boyd an "unfailingly positive" man who used to say, "If crying would help me, I would spend more time crying."

King inspired that optimism in Boyd, Boyd told the Star in 2007. Boyd watched his "I Have A Dream Speech" in Washington, and described it as an emotional, pivotal moment in his life, one that made him realize how far Black people could go in a white-dominated society.

"As a person of color in this culture, I think every day of his life he met some challenge that would test that optimism," said former councilor Joanne Sanders, who ran with him in 1999 along with two other at-large candidates.

They would become Indianapolis' first Democratic at-large candidates.

Speaking to the Star in 2007, Boyd regarded with optimism an envelope stuffed with racist hate mail, too. He had been through more "overt" racism, he said: going to a segregated school, being restricted to the Madam C. J. Walker theater.

"While these letters remind me that it still exists, they are in a way a testament to how far we have come," he said.

Boyd's passing marks the end of an era

Indianapolis lost many leaders of a Boyd's generation during the coronavirus pandemic. Some did not get the send-off they deserved due to public health concerns. Boyd got his.

Pastor Winterbourne Harrison-Jones of Witherspoon Presbyterian called him "the last of the generation of the great Renaissance men," whose imagination allowed them to see the world as it ought to be, not just how it is.

Boyd's public service and moral leadership was tied to his faith, Harrison-Jones said. He mentored everyone, led Bible studies, served in church elected leadership, and was consistent across all areas of his life.

"He was the same person in the classroom, in City Hall, if you met him in the grocery store, in the sanctuary," he said. "He saw himself as a steward as the gifts that God gave him."

He worked on service projects in Africa through Operation Crossroads, served on many community boards, like the National Educational Opportunity Centers Association and the NAACP. Mentioning all of them would have made his obituary read like a resume , Williamson said.

Today, family and colleagues mourn the loss of not just a person, but a model for human interaction: unassuming, kind, thoughtful, yet strong.

"He opened doors that hadn’t been opened before. He wasn’t afraid," Williamson said. "And he didn’t have attitude about it; he had passion about it. And there’s a difference. He didn’t feel entitled, he just felt passionate. He did it with grace, humility and respect."

When he became council president in 2004, many people were as surprised to see a Black man take the role as they were a Democrat, Osili said at Boyd's funeral.

Since the city's founding, there had been zero. Since 2004, he said, there have been about half a dozen.

"Every one of us owes him a debt of gratitude for lighting our way," Osili said.

Contact IndyStar transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17 .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Remembering 'Renaissance man' Rozelle Boyd, Indy's first Black city councilor

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

