'Dogust' celebration: Fayetteville Animal Protection Society cuts pet adoption fees in half

The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society is cutting adoption fees in half through Sunday in an effort to find pets forever homes.

Executive Director Jackie Stickley, who’s worked with animals for nearly a decade and has one dog of her own, said a lot of shelters are at max capacity.

“The goal is to find as many — not just dogs, but cats as well — their forever homes,” she said. “County facilities ... are so overrun with animals right now.”

Fewer animals are adopted during the summer months, Stickley said.

Throughout the year, dog adoption fees at FAPS are $200 and cat adoption fees are $100. Through Sunday, those adoption fees will be cut in half.

“When you get a pet from a shelter … you are getting a fully vetted pet,” she said. “That right there will save you hundreds.”

The adoption fee includes the pet’s vaccines, spay or neuter treatment and a microchip implant, because, "One in three animals will get lost in their lifetime, so it’s really important," Stickley said.

There are about 25 cats and 45 dogs in the shelter and about 60 animals are brought into the shelter each month, she said.

Betsy, the longest FAPS resident, is a 5-year-old female pitbull mix and weighs 42 pounds.

“Our hearts are breaking,” Stickley said. “Betsy has been at our shelter since August of 2021 and is quickly approaching one year in the shelter.”

She said Betsy is a great dog, who is smart, well-mannered, potty trained and loves children. FAPS is waiving Betsy's adoption fee.

Betsy deserves a good family to call her own, Stickley said.

She noted that there are proven health benefits that come with owning a pet.

“The very special thing about pets, they allow us to be alone without feeling lonely,” Stickley said.

She said having a pet can reduce stress, anxiety, depression and increase overall health.

The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, a no-kill shelter, is located at 3927 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, and is open from 1-5 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information or to view available pets live on Tuesdays, follow the shelter on Facebook at facebook.com/fapspet.

