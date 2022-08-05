Portsmouth Sagamore Ave. sewer line funds advance. How many residents will opt in?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PORTSMOUTH — The City Council voted to pass first reading and schedule a public hearing to authorize a $1.2 million bond to pay for part of the costs of the Sagamore Avenue sewer line extension project.

The $1.2 million — if the City Council ultimately passes second and third readings of the resolution — will be used to connect homes along Sagamore Avenue to the new sewer line if they so choose, City Engineer Terry Desmarais said.

“We’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the neighborhood to find out how many properties are truly interested in connecting, and right now it looks like there’s about 39 properties out of the total of 88 or so,” he told the City Council earlier this week.

There were concerns expressed by Sagamore Avenue residents starting in 2019 about how much of the project cost they’d have to absorb.

That led the city Department of Public Works staff to come up with a cost-sharing proposal that was ultimately implemented.

The agreement calls for all work on the project to be completed by the city up front, according to Suzanne Woodland, the city’s deputy city attorney and deputy city manager.

“All costs would be paid for by the city with reimbursement from owners for the installation of the sewer service from the property line ... to the sewage ejector pump. The private sewer lateral would be the responsibility of the property owner,” Woodland said previously. “Based on the bid prices and using the cost sharing proposal described above, we anticipate the average cost to the property owner would be $16,200.”

The cost will be paid back by homeowners over the course of 10 years through a zero interest loan from the city.

Desmarais further described the work that the $1.2 million will pay for as “beyond the sewer mains but up into the private properties.”

“So it includes the sewer service, the pump because this is a low pressure type system that requires a pump and the connection to the household,” he said.

The goal of the project has been to extend public sewer service in an area with existing septic systems.

That, according to Department of Public Works staff, “will reduce the bacterial load (in the case of failed septic systems) and reduce nitrogen discharged to Sagamore Creek, which discharges to the Great Bay estuary.”

The city will ultimately recoup about $670,000 “over time” from the initial investments they’re making to hook residents up to the new sewer line because of the residents' reimbursements, Desmarais said.

Opting in now may save money, councilor says

City Councilor John Tabor spoke in support of the bond authorization saying he lives on Pleasant Point and his neighborhood, like some Sagamore Avenue residents, decided to hook up to city sewer service.

“We were able to pay for it over 10 years, almost everybody opted in. It ended things like washing machines pushing sudsy water right out into Little Harbor,” he said.

“It’s really best to let everybody opt in now who wants to opt in because the benefits are very good,” he added.

Desmarais said they hope to continue the initiative until fiscal year 2028, but if people don’t opt in now, it will “likely” cost them more when they do.

“So for those who are interested there’s still an opportunity later, it’s just not going to be under this pricing structure, it’s going to change,” he said.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the bond authorization and vote on second reading at its Aug. 15 meeting.

