ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAZlj_0h5nHbXh00

WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile.

A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.

Prosecutors said Quarles, who is now 26 and was 15 at the time of the killing, shot Coogle-Robertson in a dispute over a stolen bicycle. A jury first heard the case in 2017 and convicted Quarles on a lesser charge than first-degree murder, finding that the killing was not premeditated.

The court at that time also sentenced him to 35 years in state prison.

Guilty verdict:Ten years and two trials later, Lantana-area man found guilty of murder over stolen bicycle

For subscribers:Mom who left baby in dumpster near Boca Raton pleads guilty to attempted murder, heads to prison

For subscribers:'All being priced out': Soaring rents in Wellington, Royal Palm have some wondering if they can stay

In 2020, an appeals court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial, finding that a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective failed to re-read Quarles his Miranda rights when Quarles agreed to speak after initially declining to answer questions.

Assistant State Attorney Chrichet Mixon, who prosecuted the case both in 2017 and 2022, told jurors that Quarles killed Robertson because he felt disrespected after learning that Robertson had taken ownership of his stolen bicycle.

One of Robertson’s friends testified in 2017 that Robertson purchased the bicycle from someone in the neighborhood not knowing it had been stolen and tried to sell it back to Quarles for $10 after Quarles went to reclaim the bicycle.

Prosecutors said it took Quarles about 20 minutes to reclaim the bicycle, ride home, pick up a gun he had hidden under his bed and ride back to the house on the 3600 block of Kewanee Road in the Seminole Manor neighborhood west of Lantana, where Robertson and his friends were hanging out.

“It wasn’t enough that he got his bike back. It wasn’t enough that it was over,” Mixon told jurors in 2017. “It wasn’t enough, because he was not going to let Michael Robertson or anyone out there that day make him look bad.”

In March, a six-person jury convicted Quarles after hearing three days of testimony. It also found Quarles guilty of possession of a firearm by a minor and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

During Thursday's sentencing, Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer credited Quarles with the more than 10 years of time he has served in jail while awaiting the two trials. A five-year sentence on the concealed weapons charge will be served concurrently; he received credit for time served on the firearm possession charge.

Quarles' sentence will be eligible for review after he serves 25 years.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man

An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man. The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lantana, FL
City
Wellington, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Lantana, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

February fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for man with long suspended license

ATLANTIS — A Lantana-area man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following his arrest this week in connection to a February crash that killed his passenger. Victor Lopez Rios, 52, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of DUI manslaughter and of driving without a license causing death. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $90,000, jail records show.
ATLANTIS, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Battery on a Nurse and Auto Theft

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 1, 2022. The victim last saw his vehicle parked and locked in his front driveway on 07/31/22. The victim discovered on the same day that his vehicle had been stolen by unknown suspect(s) by unknown means.
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Bike#Murder#Violent Crime#Royal Palm
Click10.com

Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say

A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday. A Florida Department of Health ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

SW Miami standoff ends with barricaded man taken to hospital

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricated himself inside a SW Miami home has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said. Earlier in the day on Monday, Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.It is unclear if the man will face any charges, according to Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery

The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy