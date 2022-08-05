ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Gillin, Mooresville confident, focused on the process during first week of practice

By Devin Voss, The Reporter Times
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago

Mike Gillin, cool and collected, stands at center field and watches over practice as an assortment of position groups spread across the Pioneers' turf football field, getting reps in with their position coaches.

It's defense day, so Gillin, as he put it, is nothing more than a mere observer, ensuring his team is on the right path, giving advice when necessary, talking with coaches. With the season starting in two weeks, the mood is sharp, though fairly relaxed at the same time.

For Gillin, there's not much to worry about. Sure, there's the whole retooling thing (the team has the task of replacing a handful of defensive starters and three offensive playmakers), but after a summer filled with plenty of scrimmages and offseason workouts, his team is already nearing 100%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzEyp_0h5nHLcB00

"With all that we did through the summer, most of our stuff was done in June, we felt like we got a lot done there," he said. "Early this week I really like where we are. We've got probably 80% of our offense in and ready to go. Same thing defensively. So, I like where we are, we've just got to keep prepping."

Replacing numbers

It's never easy facing turnover from year-to-year, but in the case of Gillin, who's entering his 44th year as a head coach, it's something he's well-versed in, as the 349-136 career record indicates. Just another part of the game.

"We talk about that process a lot, we've got kids out here that didn't win a game their eighth-grade year, so we teach them freshman year that (while) we play to win, we're not worried about win-loss record," Gillin said. "We're just worried about the process, which is getting better and better until they get to the varsity level, then they'll be ready to win some ball games."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDVAp_0h5nHLcB00

On offense the team has to replace 2021's three leading receivers in Logan Jackson, John Clampitt and Gideon Brimmage, all of which combined for 2,194 yards and 27 touchdowns. Brimmage was also the team's starting running back, leading the team in rushing with 728 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively the Pioneers are working to replace seven primary contributors on defense, including three of its four leading tacklers. That process has been a little trickier, but Gillin has liked what he's seen thus far.

"Our strength right now is our linebacking core, we really think we've got five or six linebackers that can get in there and be aggressive. We've got four, five, six guys that can play the down lineman spots. We've got a little bit of battle going on with the other defensive back spots, but I think we're gonna be just fine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llQBr_0h5nHLcB00

Among the newer players stepping into bigger roles this season are linebackers Landon Clements (junior), a Plainfield transfer, senior Kellen Copeland, Aaron McClure (Sr.) and junior Kaiden Samuels. Junior Hunter Bennett is expected to have a big year on the defensive line, and two-way star Hogan Denny (junior) is looking to improve upon an already impressive 2021 season.

No room for concern on offense

For most schools, losing three primary options in one season can have a major impact on a team, at least in the early season. But for Mooresville, as long as Gillin's on the sidelines and quarterback Nick Patterson is commanding the Pioneers' offense, there's little concern for how the team will operate.

"We're gonna ride No. 9, our offense will go through him whether it's on the ground or in the air," Gillin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvDeL_0h5nHLcB00

It's reasonable, considering Patterson asserted himself as one of the state's best quarterbacks last season, tossing for 2,970 yards and 37 touchdowns. Fortunately for him, his new group of wideouts are ones he's got experience with. Falling behind the trio of Jackson, Clampitt and Brimmage last year was Denny, who caught 36 passes for 477 yards, and Wesley Reeves, who generated 354 yards on 25 receptions.

Also stepping into more of a pass catching role is Levi Dorn, who spent much of last year quarterbacking the Pioneers' second-team offense, though he did catch three passes for 31 yards.

"I have confidence in them, I think they're gonna do the job," Patterson said. "We've got dogs, Hogan, Levi, Nate (Thomas), Wesley, we've got experience, our O-line has experience, a new running back, a good one, so we'll be fine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZrKr_0h5nHLcB00

Filling in for Brimmage will be senior Brandon Wilson, who hasn't gotten extensive time at varsity, but made the most of his carries in 2021 with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 29 attempts. From what the senior has displayed, Gillin's excited to see what he can do in the backfield.

"He didn't get a lot of varsity time last year, but he's certainly got great speed and strength," he said. "We expect him to have a big year. But we're gonna try to be very balanced offensively, and we're excited about what we're doing...I expect our rushing numbers to go up."

Looking ahead

The Pioneers will travel to Pendleton, Indiana next Friday, Aug. 12, for a scrimmage against Pendleton Heights. The following Friday, Aug. 19, Mooresville will open its season at home against Bloomington North.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Gillin, Mooresville confident, focused on the process during first week of practice

The Reporter-Times

