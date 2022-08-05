Peoria man pleads to lesser charge in connection with 2021 fatal shooting

PEORIA — Four months after a jury deadlocked on whether a Peoria man acted in self-defense when he killed another person, the case was resolved with a guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Last-minute negotiations during a scheduling hearing on Wednesday allowed Orlando Alexander, Sr., 43, to plead guilty to second-degree murder in return for an 18-year prison term. The plea saw a more serious count of first-degree murder dropped.

Not only was the 18-year sentence less than the 20-year minimum for first-degree murder, but it's also eligible for day-for-day "good-time" credit. First-degree murder requires a person to serve 100% of a sentence.

Background:After two days of deliberations, a jury deadlocks in a 2021 Peoria murder trial

Second-degree murder typically occurs when a person believed they had to use deadly force, but that belief was unreasonable. In such cases, self-defense is a common argument.

At 8:08 p.m. Sept 3, 2021, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Northeast Jefferson Street. Police located Isaac Payton lying in a grassy area on Wayne Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At trial in April, it wasn't at issue who fired the fatal shots — Alexander admitted he shot several times. Police found six shell casings, and the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system picked up the six shots.

What that jury had to decide was whether Alexander was justified in his claim that he acted in self-defense. If yes, then he was not guilty. If not, then he was guilty of murder. Second-degree murder wasn't an option at the April trial.

At trial, Alexander's attorney Christopher McCall said his client was trying to defuse a situation involving his son and Payton stemming from an incident earlier in the day. He first tried to disarm Payton, the attorney told jurors, but fired the gun after he felt his life was threatened.

Remembrance:2021 shattered a homicide record in Peoria. Here are the lives lost and cases unsolved

Prosecutors, however, saw it differently. Assistant State's Attorneys Larry Evans and Jennie Cordis-Boswell argued in April that Payton was running away from Alexander, who then shot him from behind.

With credit for time served and if Alexander earns all of his good-time credit, he could be released in about eight years, after which he'd have to serve one year of mandatory supervised release – a version of parole.