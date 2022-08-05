Read on www.zacks.com
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LGF.A - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%. The company had reported earnings of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 0.8% year over year to $893.8 million and...
Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to...
HighPeak (HPK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HPK - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. In the trailing four quarters, HighPeak’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 16%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Standard Motor (SMP) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Increase Y/Y
SMP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Lower-than-anticipated income from the Engine Management and Temperature Control segments resulted in the downslide. Also, the bottom line declined 26.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.26 a share. Total...
Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line improved 20.8% from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share...
Macy's (M) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
M - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.84, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
HubSpot (HUBS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HUBS - Free Report) reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by strong product innovation and a deep understanding of its customers’ requirements. The company’s strategic priority is to deliver a world-class front-office platform by investing in anchor hubs and innovating new emerging hubs. The company continues to expand its app ecosystem, with its integration catalog growing nearly 40% year over year. HubSpot also remains focused on becoming a leading CRM platform provider in the near future. The solid quarterly performance was reflected in share price appreciation post earnings release.
Fidelity National (FNF) Rises After Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
FNF - Free Report) gained 1.5% in the last two trading sessions as the title insurer reported second-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.90, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.6%. The bottom line however decreased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis due to Title’s significant decrease in refinance...
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
Mohawk (MHK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Shares Slip
MHK - Free Report) reported mixed results for second-quarter 2022, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but net sales missing the same. On a year-over-year basis, net sales grew buoyed by higher pricing, enhanced product mix and improvements in commercial and acquisitions. However, earnings fell from a year ago due to material, energy and transportation inflation.
Viatris' (VTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
VTRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 98 cents. Total revenues came in at $4.12 billion, down 10% year over year....
Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UPST - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues between $295 million and $305 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $228.01 million, suggesting growth of 17.56% year over year. The...
WestRock (WRK) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y
WRK - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. The bottom line marked year-over-year growth of 54%, driven by higher selling price/mix and solid performances across all of its segments. The upside was partly offset by increased cost inflation, higher operating costs and lower volumes.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IQ - Free Report) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
BRK.B - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TG Therapeutics (. TGTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE posted a loss of $2.31 from continued operations. Revenues from...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CRWD - Free Report) closed at $191.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
