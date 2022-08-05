Meet the 2022 top Kentucky boys soccer teams in the Louisville area

His team plagued by injuries at the end of last season, St. Xavier High School soccer coach Andy Schulten and his staff vowed to emphasize depth in 2022.

“We can’t just have a good striker and a good goalkeeper and a good midfielder and hope they’ll carry us,” Schulten said. “You’ve got to be able to replace parts. When somebody goes down, somebody has to be ready to go.

“I think that was a learning lesson for all of us.”

The Tigers reached the Seventh Region championship match before falling to rival Manual 3-2 , ending the Tigers’ hopes of repeating as state champions. St. X finished 17-6-3.

The Tigers lost four of their top five scorers to graduation but do return senior striker/midfielder Miles McMillen (seven goals, five assists).

Midfielder Walker Stanbery and goalkeeper Alex Kron are other senior leaders.

“We have some sophomores and juniors who have really responded and are pushing our seniors,” Schulten said. “I’ve been super impressed with their intensity. They come off the practice field every day absolutely drenched. I loved our guys last year, but they didn’t quite have that. They didn’t have that killer instinct.

“These guys have that edge. They may not be as individually talented as those guys last year, but they realize they can be just as successful.”

The Tigers will open their season Tuesday, hosting Moore at 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at other boys soccer teams from the Louisville area (note: several coaches did not respond to requests for information):

Other regional contenders

Ballard (10-7-2 record in 2021) returns two of its top three scorers from last year in seniors James Maxwell (13 goals, seven assists) and Tyler Stinnett (seven goals, three assists). Also back are senior midfielder Zach Resnik, senior defender Teague Lenihan, junior defender Keaton Wells and sophomore striker Jobe Panella.

Butler (15-7-1) has won two straight Sixth Region titles and reached the state quarterfinals last year. Junior midfielder Pepe Valle (three goals, 12 assists) is the Bears’ anchor after earning first-team All-State honors in 2021. Other returning starters are senior defender Mohammed Alshabot, senior forward Kayden Fried (10 goals), junior midfielder Benit Mulume (six goals, three assists), junior defender Agustin Vargas and sophomore midfielder Bilombele Kanzulu.

Collegiate (11-6-2) returns nine players who started at times last season. Junior forward/midfielder Nick Harshaw (seven goals, six assists) returns after earning honorable-mention All-State honors in 2021. Other key players are senior midfielder Walker King, senior defender Wills McGregor, junior midfielder Jafet Figueroa and sophomore goalkeeper Crew Hartlage (four shutouts).

Kentucky Country Day (20-1-1) was the All “A” state champion and undefeated before falling to Manual 1-0 in last year’s Seventh Region semifinal. First-year coach Clark Pollitt said this is “a rebuilding year” after the Bearcats lost 12 players to graduation. Key players include senior striker Carter Brown (eight goals, eight assists), senior goalkeeper Kennan King (17 shutouts), senior center back Ethan Hawes, junior defender Baxter Hurt and freshman Hayden Stamps. King was a second-team All-State pick last year.

Manual (16-3-2) is the defending Seventh Region champion and returns senior midfielder Travis Smith (10 goals, nine assists). The Wake Forest commit earned honorable-mention All-State honors in 2021. Coach Taylor Wood said the Crimsons are rebuilding after losing 13 players to graduation.

Moore (11-3) won the 23 rd District title last year and should contend for the Sixth Region title this year behind senior forward Eduardo Mendez-Perez, who was one of the state’s top scorers in 2021 (37 goals, 16 assists). Other key seniors are Kevin Aguirre, Angel Nava and Mame Cisse.

North Oldham (16-1-2) won the Eighth Region title last year and was undefeated before falling to Daviess County 1-0 in the state quarterfinals. The Mustangs return two seniors who earned honorable-mention All-State honors in 2021 — midfielder Charlie Christ (seven goals, nine assists) and goalkeeper Sharan Dodwani (five shutouts).

South Oldham (13-8-2) was the Eighth Region runner-up last year and will be led by senior forward Kyle Kimberling (25 goals, 15 assists). He earned honorable-mention All-State honors in 2021.

Trinity (13-4-5) reached the Seventh Region semifinals last season and has a new coach in Thabane Sutu, who replaces Dale Helfrich. Key players include senior midfielder/defender Jack Travis (seven goals, five assists), senior goalkeeper Tee Hunt (three shutouts) and junior forward Ben Beaurele (19 goals). Travis earned honorable-mention All-State honors last year.

Others to watch

Atherton (6-11) lost 15 seniors from last year’s team and has a new coach in Alex Rendon. The Ravens will lean on senior midfielder Wyatt Starck and a trio of juniors — midfielders Ryan Cox and Harris Becirovic (three goals, four assists) and goalkeeper Griffin Poynter.

Brown (9-7) has a new coach in Kasim Alsalman, who will rely on senior striker Grant Stone (19 goals, 18 assists) and senior center back Finn Goodwin.

Bullitt Central (4-14-2) will look to improve behind senior midfielder John Villatoro (four goals), junior midfielder/forward Maverick Waters (10 goals, four assists) and freshman midfielder/forward Tripp O’Brien.

Bullitt East (12-9) is led by senior forward Colin Elder (26 goals, seven assists). He needs 13 goals to become the school’s career leader. Senior midfielder Tanner Chitwood (seven goals, 16 assists) and senior goalkeeper Gabe Brangers (four shutouts) also return. Mike Brangers has announced this will be his final season as head coach.

Collins (9-7-3) will be led by a trio of seniors in center back Dalton Thompson, midfielder Charlie Hogg (six goals, two assists) and forward Peyton Frick (nine goals, 10 assists). Midfielder Jack Lingo and center back Rodrigo Dominguez are talented sophomores.

DeSales (15-8-1) reached the Sixth Region semifinals last year and should contend again behind a trio of seniors — midfielders Julian Paniccia (four goals, six assists) and Logan Givens (four goals, nine assists) and striker Kaiden Caballero (15 goals, two assists) — and junior back Trey McCoomer. Sophomore goalkeeper Parker Collins returns after posting two shutouts last year.

Eastern (8-6-1) has a solid group of seniors led by defender Mason Jackson, midfielders Will Purcell and Edward Navarrete, striker Zahid Gutierrez and goalkeeper Trey Casey (four shutouts).

Fairdale (11-7-1) was the Sixth Region runner-up last year and returns four key seniors — Edvin Habibovic (15 goals, 14 assists), Benjamin Colecio (eight assists), Jackson Walker and Serigne Diouf. Junior goalkeeper Dylan Walker (eight shutouts) and sophomore Evan Parisek (six goals, two assists) also return.

Fern Creek (12-7) reached the Sixth Region semifinals last year and has a new coach in Jacob Teasley, who replaces John Pedro. Senior forward Dieuvent Gasana (eight goals, three assists) is the top returning scorer.

Francis Parker (3-11) has a new coach in Ralph Marshall, who will lean on sophomore midfielders Luke Johnson and Kawin Bista. Francis Parker previously was known as St. Francis.

Holy Cross (8-9-1) will lean on a quartet of seniors — Triston Key (10 goals, six assists), Travis Ala, Nathan Minor and Ethan Scobee. Junior Jayse Hardesty (19 goals, four assists) also returns.

Male (8-7-2) will look to improve behind a trio of seniors – forward Samuel Meers (six goals, two assists), midfielder Jacob Chawk and goalkeeper Luken Chinn.

Oldham County (2-9-3) has Mark Robson back as head coach after he led the school’s girls team the past four seasons. The Colonels will look to improve behind senior defender Micah Christensen, junior midfielder Johnny Barrientes and sophomore defenders Sean Pollak and Jack Robson.

Pleasure Ridge Park (2-13) will look to improve behind seniors Tyler Coffee and Kaiden Magyar and sophomore goalkeeper Dylan Hash.

Spencer County (13-7-2) reached the Eighth Region semifinals last year and returns senior forward Tyler Lester (19 goals, 14 assists). He earned honorable-mention All-State honors as a junior. Other key seniors are center backs Conner Sheble and Lex Aberli, midfielder Nathan Wimsatt and forward Junior Munoz. Junior goalkeeper Tommy Childress (seven shutouts) also returns.

