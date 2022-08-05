Why Kentucky football's Will Levis isn't worried about untested blindside blockers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis may want to watch his back this fall, but he insists he won’t.

Though Kentucky’s acclaimed quarterback will be depending on a pair of inexperienced left tackles for blocking on his blind side, he said his eyes will be aimed elsewhere.

“If I’m thinking about who’s in an offensive line or what’s going on, then that’s just one more thing I have to put on my plate,” Levis said Wednesday afternoon during the Wildcats' media day . “And I really just have to use my instincts and just feel in the pocket to understand when things are breaking down or when there are moments where I might need to be escaping or moving up.”

There were not many such moments in 2021. Dare Rosenthal started 12 games at left tackle for the Wildcats and allowed only a single sack. If Levis is to fulfill projections that have him being selected as high as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft , it is critical UK keep him in one piece.

“I feel like I’ve got to grow up, step up, kind of mature, take bigger steps and grow into that role,” sophomore Deondre Buford , projected as UK's starting left tackle, said during UK’s preseason media day at Kroger Field. “He can depend on me.”

Buford played in only two games last season and does not recall ever being on the field at the same time as Levis. Freshman backup Kiyaunta Goodwin , all 6-foot-8 and 351 pounds of him, is among the highest-ranked recruits UK coach Mark Stoops has signed, but he has yet to play a snap of college football.

Rich Scangarello , UK’s new offensive coordinator, expressed confidence blocking schemes can be designed to mask any issues that may arise. The depth of Kentucky’s available talent at tight end — a popular talking point among Wildcat coaches — might also help mitigate the pressures presented by edge rushers.

“Quite honestly, the tackles are not that difficult to protect,” Scangarello said. “It’s more the interior guys that can be a problem at times if there’s an Aaron Donald across from you or someone in the SEC, I’m sure, who will show up and make that tough. That’s the trick, but that’s also the fun part of having a pro-style scheme.

“I like the guys we have. I think our tackles are pretty good. I think they’re going to surprise people.”

Levis was sacked 23 times last season — roughly once for every 10 passes he completed — but that total likely would have been much lower were he less willing to run under duress rather than throw the ball away. Chris Rodriguez was the only Kentucky back to log more carries from scrimmage than did Levis last year. Both players scored nine rushing touchdowns.

“I have full confidence in our (offensive line) unit,” Levis said. “And no matter who’s up there, if they’re the No. 1 player in the country, they are still going to get beat every so often. You’re going to have to rely on instincts and be able to move in the pocket and step up and make those throws. It’s something you can’t really think about. “

Offensive lineman cannot afford that luxury. Jim Parker, the first full-time offensive lineman inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, quickly learned he had no higher calling than protecting Johnny Unitas for the Baltimore Colts.

"I remember Coach Weeb Ewbank telling me my first summer in camp, 'You can be the most unpopular man on the team if the quarterback gets hurt,'” Parker said. “How could I ever forget that?"

That lesson has not been lost on Deondre Buford. Listed at 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, Buford has the athleticism to contend with speed rushers and has made a priority of adding power and bulk to prepare for the opportunity now before him.

“I feel like I’ve been slowly maturing,” he said. “I’m getting it. It’s coming. It’s not 100%, of course, (but) I just try to prepare; try to be ahead of everything.

“Now that I’m here, I’ve got to be consistent with it.”

