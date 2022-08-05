ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Fair opens in Holmes County on Monday

 3 days ago
MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County Fair is one of the most family friendly and affordable entertainment experiences for people of all ages to enjoy. Fair admission is $3 before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and $6 after 3 p.m., and all day Saturday. Children 10-and-under are free, and senior citizens 65 and over are $5.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, is Veterans Day at the fair where active military and veterans are admitted free with identification.

The 2022 fair opens on Monday, Aug. 8, and runs through Saturday, Aug.13, at the fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge, just west of Millersburg on state Route 39.

In its 99th year, the Holmes County Fair is unique, as it puts all the focus on local 4H and FFA youth.

"We look forward to showcasing the youth of our county, our local businesses, and add a delicious assortment of food sure to please the whole family," said Holmes County Fair Board President Kerry Taylor. "On behalf of the entire board, I want to say a huge 'Thank you' to the hundreds of individuals and businesses that make the Holmes County Fair an annual success. Either through donated time, financial contributions for sponsorships, or use of in-kind equipment, as well as exhibitors and participants, we could not put the fair on without you."

