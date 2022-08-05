Here's how to follow along with Fancy Farm 2022, Kentucky's political picnic

Fancy Farm, Kentucky's famous political showdown , is back this Saturday, serving up literally tons of barbecue along with big speeches from a deep bench of Republicans and a handful of Democrats, including U.S. Senate hopeful Charles Booker.

Here's how you can keep up with what's happening at Fancy Farm this weekend.

Watch the speeches for yourself, courtesy of the link below, from KET. The station's broadcast will begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Click to watch the Fancy Farm speeches live .

You can also check out KET's livestream of the event online at KET.org/live, or you can flip the channel on your TV to KET to watch the speeches that way.

The Courier Journal has a team of journalists ready to cover this more than 100-year-old tradition in Western Kentucky, so be sure to keep an eye on our website for fresh photos, video, articles and other updates from the picnic.

Fancy Farm 2022: What to know about the Republican-heavy 142nd political picnic

You also can follow the journalists who'll be posted at Fancy Farm on Twitter to see what's happening out there as the festivities get rolling:

See y'all Saturday.

