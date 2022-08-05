ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fancy Farm, KY

Here's how to follow along with Fancy Farm 2022, Kentucky's political picnic

By Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRtKj_0h5nGUqd00

Fancy Farm, Kentucky's famous political showdown , is back this Saturday, serving up literally tons of barbecue along with big speeches from a deep bench of Republicans and a handful of Democrats, including U.S. Senate hopeful Charles Booker.

Here's how you can keep up with what's happening at Fancy Farm this weekend.

Watch the speeches for yourself, courtesy of the link below, from KET. The station's broadcast will begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Click to watch the Fancy Farm speeches live .

You can also check out KET's livestream of the event online at KET.org/live, or you can flip the channel on your TV to KET to watch the speeches that way.

The Courier Journal has a team of journalists ready to cover this more than 100-year-old tradition in Western Kentucky, so be sure to keep an eye on our website for fresh photos, video, articles and other updates from the picnic.

Fancy Farm 2022: What to know about the Republican-heavy 142nd political picnic

You also can follow the journalists who'll be posted at Fancy Farm on Twitter to see what's happening out there as the festivities get rolling:

See y'all Saturday.

Morgan Watkins is The Courier Journal's chief political reporter. Contact her at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26 .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's how to follow along with Fancy Farm 2022, Kentucky's political picnic

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fancy Farm, KY
Fancy Farm, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Picnic#Republicans#Democrats#Fancy Farm 2022#U S Senate#Fancy Farm On Twitter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy