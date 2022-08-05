ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

See who bought property in Galesburg and Knox County: July 28-Aug. 3, 2022

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.

244 Bur Oak Court, Dahinda: Bradley & Sylvia Badgerow to Corey & Lucy Noonen for $3,000.

494 Bandy Ave., Galesburg: Debra D. Nott to Cristina Campos for $95,000.

1144 Greenleaf St., Galesburg: Roger L. Lindeen to Carolle A. Asbeck for $77,900.

954 Farnham St., Galesburg: Estate of Mary Jane Parmenter to Kristan B. Cooper for $79,900.

712 Franklin Ave., Galesburg: DG Enterprises, LLC-Xprop, LLC to Theodore H. Inness for $39,000.

1370 Monroe St., Galesburg: Charles B. Ross DBA Ross Properties to Lewis M. & Katherine A. Doney II for $12,016.

997 Francis Dr., Knoxville: Tyler Nelson to Blake Ryan for $290,000.

307 S. Line St., Knoxville: Leroy F. Lenz To Angie L. Chivers for $75,000.

1633 N. Kellogg St., Galesburg: Joyce A. Nelson to Margarete Haussmann for $105,900.

1911 E. Main St., Galesburg: Gloria M. Carothers by Attorney in Fact to Joseph S. Gordon for $4,000.

523 Phillips St., Galesburg: Darla J. Swinger to Jessica M. Custer for $21,000.

1156 N. Seminary St., Galesburg: 2AT LLC to Graham Hospital Association for $145,000.

183 Cedar Ave., Galesburg: Jason W. & Fernanda Grubb to Nicholas R. & Kemishia L. Simonson for $13,000.

1246 Spruce Ave., Galesburg: Angela M. & Connor Benson to Christopher S. & Amrita Kinne for $130,000.

569 Clark St., Galesburg: Christopher J. Van Winkle to Levi A. Bryant for $89,000.

356 E. Fremont St., Galesburg: Kiondra R. Allen to Graham Hospital Association for $105,000.

323 Valley View Cir., Dahinda: Thomas J. Horstmann to Travis D. Hughs for $159,900.

1172 Dayton Dr., Galesburg: The Estate of Lois M. Johnson to Andrew Milian for $132,000.

515 W. Brooks St., Galesburg: Elia H. Salazar to Alexandra Suarez for $5,000.

1212 Klein Ave., Galesburg: John I. & Chelsea M. Moberg to Adam M. & Sara R. Whitlatch for $75,000.

747 Day St., Galesburg: Denise L. Bradburn to Lawshawn P. Mcgee Sr. for $90,000.

417 E. Ontario St., Oneida: Donald E. Hamilton, Jr. to Beth E. Rylander, as Trustee of the Beth E. Rylander Revocable Living Trust Under Declaration of Trust for $20,000.

849 E. Third St., Galesburg: Starlett A. Stickell to Kim Ann Lester for $65,000.

618 E. Gale St., Williamsfield: James D. & Katherine A. Pratt to Jeffrey A. & Kelly P. Hannam for $160,000.

204 E. Vaughn St., Yates City: Ronald L. Hess Revocable Trust to Timothy J. Staggs for $140,000.

306 E. Adams St., Abingdon: James B. Robb to Kevin Paul Chase for $24,000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC

‘Suspicious’ fire in Burlington damaged vacant mobile home

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A vacant mobile home was damaged in a fire Saturday in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department says it happened at 601 S. Roosevelt at about 10:45 p.m. The fire was showing from the front half of the mobile home. A box alarm was struck which resulted...
BURLINGTON, IA
