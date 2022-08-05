College football: Army opens preseason camp with enthusiasm

WEST POINT – The timetable for Army’s opening preseason practice on Wednesday was regimented to the minute like most aspects in the cadets' lives. Still, it was hard to keep the players from busting out onto the practice field ahead of schedule.

“Everyone was ready 10 minutes before, everyone was excited,’’ said co-captain Marquel Broughton. “Everyone was ready to get out there. That was a highlight to me because it shows how much they truly want to be out there and getting better and doing the things that we do out there.’’

The Howze practice field – located next to Michie Stadium – was buzzing with action for nearly four hours. The team gathered in two separate groups, the incoming freshmen – some 67 in all and 44 from the prep school – in the early morning, overlapped for a half-hour and followed by the veterans, numbering 42 sophomores, 35 juniors and 22 seniors.

Helmets-only is the order of the first four days with full pads coming shortly. The opening two weeks of camp are not hindered by the start of the academic year, so it’s football 24/7.

“I’m sure after their first practice today,’’ co-captain Connor Bishop said of the plebes, “they feel it’s a fire hose of information, especially for the direct (admit) guys. … It’s about keeping a positive attitude and effort throughout the entire process.’’

Bishop said he didn’t have a keynote message to the team prior to the camp opening but relied on contact with the seniors and team’s leadership council throughout the summer.

“I think this team’s excited,’’ Bishop said. “I think this team’s hungry.’’

Coach Jeff Monken was pleased with what he saw on opening day.

“It was just great to be back out there,’’ said Monken, starting his ninth season at West Point. “Obviously we have a long way to go.’’

Army lost 27 seniors, most notably up the middle of the defense with Arik Smith, Nolan Cockrill and Cedrick Cunningham, plus quarterback Christian Anderson and punter Zach Harding.

Seasoned Tyhier Tyler and little-used Cade Ballard (two starts in 2020) appear to have the edge for the top spots on the quarterback depth chart, which also includes past starter Jemel Jones, Ahlon Mitchell and Bryson Daily, plus four others.

“I think we’ve gotten off to a fast start,’’ said Ballard. “We did a great job during the summer of really working our craft and getting together as an offense … and a lot of player-led stuff. I think that paid off tremendously for us. We’re ahead of the curve as far as how much installed we have. At this point in the preseason we’re as far as we’ve ever been. I think we’re ahead of the game.’’

“It’s been pretty good,’’ standout slotback Tyrell Robinson said of the early practices. “The team’s doing really good. We’re clicking a lot better than we did in spring. We’re working on little things that would actually win the game. … I’m really happy with where we’re at right now.’’

Army is coming off a 9-4 season, with a victory over Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl but also a crushing loss to Navy, denying the Black Knights the outright win in the Commander-in-Chief series.

The first preseason scrimmage will be Aug. 13. The season opener is Sept. 3 at Coastal Carolina and the home opener is Sept. 10 against Texas San Antonio.

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR