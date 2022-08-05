Letters: Not impressed by the list of applicants for city manager

Regarding "See who applied to be city manager" (July 29): I was not impressed by the list of applicants for the city manager post and I’m fairly sure that I know why.

The city is required to release the list and the list will be published. If you were a successful city manager, not one who had recently been fired, would you be willing to risk your boss learning that you were considering a move? It would be professional suicide. I understand that it’s the law, but it is a bad law.

James Myers, Downtown

Climate change is real and it is an unfolding catastrophe

Regarding the July 24 letter to the editor, "Is weather really the worst it's ever been?": The letter misleadingly uses a top 10 list from the Kentucky National Weather Service website to argue that climate change is not so bad as to require drastic action. The author ignores other relevant information.

The article argues against taking “drastic action” to save the environment. The author points out that Kentucky’s the National Weather Service website provides a list of the top 10 heat events, and that the three hottest events occurred before 1940.

This is a completely misleading statistic. While it is true that the top three heat events occurred before 1940, out of the remaining seven events, six occurred after 1950.

Furthermore, the site lists a top 25 of overall worst weather events. This list includes floods, tornadoes and ice storms. Out of the 25 worst events, 16 occurred after 1950.

The weather really is getting worse. The larger point should be: What sources do we use to evaluate the seriousness of climate change? The most legitimate sources rely on peer reviewed research, like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or the Union of Concerned Scientists. These sources send a clear message.

Climate change is real and it is an unfolding catastrophe. Drastic action is indeed called for.

Roy Ploetz, Anderson Township

Gas prices around here pure and simple capitalistic greed

As gasoline prices continue to drop at the national level, local gasoline prices continue to stay higher than the national norm!

This ominous trend at the local level is pure and simple capitalistic greed that is a byproduct of our failing democracy!

Rick Rotundo, Montgomery