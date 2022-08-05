Where to dine outdoors in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange counties
Nothing says summer like outdoor dining. After having its moment in the spotlight due to the pandemic, outdoor dining has proven it's here to stay. Whether it's a patio, deck, or tables surrounded by a garden, restaurants have embraced the outdoors.
The Hudson Valley is full of options so keep in mind this is not a full list, but a small sampling of all the outdoor dining the mid Hudson Valley has to offer.
Dutchess
- Arrowwood Farms: 236 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord; 845-253-0389; arrowoodfarms.com/location/farm.
- Beacon Bread Company: 193-195 Main St., Beacon; 845-838-2867; beaconbread.com.
- Cafe Con Leche: 2710 West Main St., Wappingers Falls; 845-632-1535; nycafeconleche.com.
- County Fare: 2652 East Main St., Wappingers Falls; 845-297-3300; countyfarebarandgrill.com.
- Flores Taqueria at the Ice House: 1 Main St., Poughkeepsie; 845-243-0479 ext. 2; florestaqueria.com.
- Heritage Food + Drink: 1379 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls; 845-298-1555; heritagefooddrink.com.
- Homespun Foods: 232 Main St., Beacon; 845-831-5096; homespunfoods.com.
- Hudson Valley Food Hall: 288 Main St., Beacon; 845-288-5299; hvfoodhall.com.
- Joseph's Italian Steakhouse: 728 Violet Ave., Hyde Park; 845-473-2333; josephs-steakhouse.com.
- Le Chambord at Curry Estate: 2737 Route 52, Hopewell Junction; 845-221-1941; curryestate.com.
- Melizingah Tap House: 554 Main St., Beacon; 845-765-2844; melzingahtaphouse.com.
- Patsy's Roadhouse: 105 Route 376, Hopewell Junction; 845-447-2400; facebook.com/Patsys-Roadhouse.
- River Station: 1 North Water St., Poughkeepsie; 845-452-9207; riverstationrest.com.
- The Roundhouse: 2 East Main St., Beacon; 845-765-8369; roundhousebeacon.com/restaurant.
- Sapore Italian Restaurant: 1108 Main St., Fishkill; 845-897-3300; saporeitalianrestaurantny.com.
- Shadows on the Hudson: 176 Rinaldi Blvd., Poughkeepsie; 845-486-9500; shadowsonthehudson.com.
- Stone House: 4802 Route 209, Accord; 845-626-1500; stonehousetavern.net.
- Terrapin: 6426 Montgomery St., Rhinebeck; 845-876-3330; terrapinrestaurant.com.
- Westwind Orchard: 215 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord; 845-253-0234; westwindorchard.com.
- Zeuss Brewing Co: 178 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, 845-320-4560: zeusbrewingco.com/rooftop
Ulster
- The 1850 Taphouse: 435 Main St., Rosendale; 845-658-7800; the1850house.com.
- Butterfield: 3805 Main St., Stone Ridge; 845-687-0887; butterfieldstoneridge.com.
- Cucina: 109 Mill Hill Road; 845-679-9800; cucinawoodstock.com.
- Gunk Haus: 387 South St., Highland; 845-883-0866; gunkhaus.com.
- Henry's at the Farm, Buttermilk Falls Inn: 220 North Road, Milton; 845-795-1500; buttermilkfallsinn.com/henrys.
- Huckleberry: 21 Church St., New Paltz; 845-633-8443; huckleberrynewpaltz.com.
- Mountain Brauhaus: 3123 U.S. 44, Gardiner; 845-255-9766; mountainbrauhaus.com.
- Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar: 100 Rondout Landing, Kingston; 845-331-4283; olesavannah.com.
- The Parish: 10 Main St., New Paltz; 845-255-4205; theparishrestaurant.com.
- The Shop Lantern Inn: 1725 Route 9W, Milton; 845-795-5400; shiplanterninn.com.
- Silvia: 42 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock; 845-679-4242; silviawoodstockny.com/location/silvia.
- The Tavern at Diamond Mills: 25 South Partition St., Saugerties; 845-247-0700; diamondmillshotel.com/tavern
Orange
- Billy Joe's Ribworks: 26 Front St., Newburgh; 845-565-1560; ribworks.com.
- Blu Pointe: 120 Front St., Newburgh; 845-568-0100; blu-pointe.com.
- Bull's Head Inn: 120 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall; 845-469-2256; hudsonvalleybullsheadinn.com.
- Canterbury Brook Inn: 331 Main St., Cornwall; 845-534-9658; canterburybrookinnrestaurant.com.
- City Winery: 23 Factory St., Montgomery; 845-424-0222; citywinery.com/HUDSONVALLEY.
- Clemson Bros. Brewery: 22 Cottage St., Middletown; 845-775-4638; clemsonbrewing.com. Also have a New Paltz location.
- Emerald Point Restaurant: 40 Sterling Road, Greenwood Lake; 845-477-2275; sites.google.com/view/emeraldpointrestaurantmarina.
- Grappa Ristorante: 22 Railroad Ave., Warwick; 845-987-7373; grappa.restaurant.
- Iron Forge Inn: 38 Iron Forge Road, Warwick; 845-986-3411; ironforgeinn.com.
- Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery: 114 Little York Road, Warwick; 845-258-4858; wvwinery.com.
- Westtown Fare Restaurant and Bar: 795 Route 284, Westtown; 845-683-1299; westtownfare.com.
