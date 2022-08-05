ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How DC superhero Mary Marvel became a Vassar College freshman

By Mike Benischek, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc2ng_0h5nE1Vd00

Vassar College’s newest student is 80 years old.

She comes from a family of six foster children in Philadelphia.

And, with a magic word, she transforms into a superhero.

Mary Marvel, a DC Comics character best known as a foster sister of the main character in the 2019 movie “Shazam!,” spent her first day at the Poughkeepsie college in the first issue of her own comic book mini-series “The New Champion of Shazam!,” which was released Tuesday.

Rather than just a line of dialogue in the story, the issue’s artwork from Evan “Doc” Shaner includes a handful of images depicting the campus.

“In the first issue we see Mary looking up at Thompson Library and entering her dorm room in Strong House, as well as entering and exiting the residential quad,” said writer Josie Campbell, whose credits include head writer for a pair of animated Netflix series, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” and “She-Ra and the Princess of Power.”

Campbell is based in Los Angeles and graduated from Emerson College in Boston. Shaner was raised, and still resides, in Michigan. Vassar representatives are not aware of a link between the duo and the school, and Campbell did not allude to one.

So, what led her to decide a teenage superhero created in 1942 should begin her freshman year at, of all places, Vassar?

Campbell in an email described a process similar to how a real student would choose their school.

She said Vassar “has a great Biology/Biological Sciences program, and with this version of Mary being interested in bio-medicine and STEM, it felt like a good fit.

“Add the fact that it’s only three-and-half hours away from Mary’s home in Philadelphia by bus,” she said, “and it felt like a no-brainer to set the first issue there!”

Finding an identity at college

Campbell also noted the seeds for Mary’s college application began in the character’s past.

“In a comic storyline a while back, Mary mentioned wanting attend one of the Seven Sisters,” Campbell said. The term refers to a group of historically women’s colleges, including Vassar, which formed an alliance nearly 100 years ago. “I wanted to keep true to that despite the fact that a lot of continuity with the ‘Shazam’ characters has otherwise changed.”

Mary’s history and identity − she has an alter-ego of Mary Bromfield and has previously been Mary Batson − has been altered more times than many comic book historians can count, in part due to a tangled legal history.

Her group of characters’ main hero was originally called “Captain Marvel” when he was created for Fawcett Comics by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck in 1939, but the publisher abandoned the characters 14 years later amid a copyright lawsuit from DC Comics claiming the hero to be too similar to Superman. DC later acquired the rights to the characters, but the name Marvel led to confusion and trademark challenges from competitor Marvel Comics. Ultimately, DC changed the main character’s name to “Shazam,” the magic word that gives all characters their powers.

Throughout, Mary has largely served as a supporting character, with her own backstory redefined each time the group’s story is reimagined, including for the 2019 film.

This uncertainty of identity is acknowledged by Campbell in the comic book and used as a parallel for the general experience shared by many just starting college. Mary, in fact, invents a new identity for herself by telling her roommates her name is “Marina” in an effort to sound more cool.

Vassar College officials were not, to their knowledge, alerted to their inclusion in the book before this past week, spokesperson Amanita Duga-Carroll said. However, “we are honored to be brought into the DC Universe and hope Marina has a great first year.”

Poughkeepsie stay cut short

Vassar is no stranger to pop culture inclusion. Last year alone, the campus served as the setting for the first season of HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls," and the Amazon film "Master" was filmed there.

Mary herself will soon make another appearance on the big screen in the sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," in which the superhero will again be portrayed by actress Grace Caroline Currey. The film is set to debut Dec. 21.

While Mary will again be part of the supporting superfamily for Billy Batson, the alter-ego of Shazam, in the film, she has the starring role in Campbell and Shaner's four-issue monthly mini-series. Though Mary in the first issue attempts to live a "normal" life at Vassar, "the school I've been dreaming of getting into for literal years," she quickly is pulled back into superhero life when the world is threatened and she is granted the full powers of Shazam.

That, Campbell said, will cut Mary's first week at Vassar short.

"The next few issues will see Mary leave Poughkeepsie as she is drawn back to Philly to unravel the mysteries set up in issue one," Campbell said, "but the idea of Vassar and higher education will continue to loom large in Mary’s mind throughout the mini-series."

Mike Benischek: mbenisch@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4722.

