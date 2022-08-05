Drought Emergency in Mexico Rekindles Demand for Water Law Reform

Read on insideclimatenews.org
‘It’s plunder’: Mexico desperate for water while drinks companies use billions of litres
As drought grips cities like Monterrey, people queue with buckets for brackish water. But Coca-Cola and other firms are still extracting groundwater
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
natureworldnews.com
Mysterious Sinkhole Appears, Continues to Grow in Size in Chile; Investigation Underway
A mysterious sinkhole opened up in the Atacama region of Chile earlier this week. Recent reports suggest the massive hole continues to expand in size from at least 25 meters in diameter as of Wednesday, August 3. The sinkhole is located in a commune near Mina Alcaparros of Minera Candelaria (Candelaria mine) in the region.
Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists
This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips
In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off. But U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials were...
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Lightning strike on oil storage tank in Cuba causes massive fire
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge fire.
Monster waves break over rooftops of condos in Hawaii amid 'historic' swell
Monster waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic." Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which closed multiple state beach parks along south-facing shores, said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Mount St. Helens at Risk of Volcanic Eruption Caused by Extreme Rainfall
Mount St. Helens is one of many volcanos expected to become more dangerous as a result of climate change-induced heavier rainfalls in coming years.
Smithonian
Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque
After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
