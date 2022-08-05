ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Drought Emergency in Mexico Rekindles Demand for Water Law Reform

By Myriam Vidal Valero
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on insideclimatenews.org

Comments / 4

Related
The Atlantic

Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#Water Shortages#Water Management#Bottled Water#Drinking Water#Icn Weekly
One Green Planet

Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs

Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
INDUSTRY
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Mexico City
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque

After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
InsideClimate News

InsideClimate News

Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.

 https://insideclimatenews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy