Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
Roanoke Co. offering bonuses for some school positions
ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is looking to fill 19 school bus driver positions. “We have all routes covered, so there will be no issues, but we need more drivers so we can get back to full staff and not have to use mechanics and supervisors to drive buses,” said Chuck Lionberger, the school system spokesperson.
Radford city schools to delay start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. – Radford students will be heading back to the classroom two weeks later than originally planned. Officials said the delay is due to repairs and upgrades that took longer than expected due to a shortage in workers and products. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push...
Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
Invasive spotted lanternflies seen in Bedford County
Spotted lanternflies are continuing to migrate across the region, despite quarantine efforts in select areas. 10 News initially reported on the lanternflies in early July when the lanternflies had made their way into Carroll County, Rockbridge County, Wythe County, Buena Vista, Lexington, and Lynchburg. Now, the lanternflies have been spotted...
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
Alleghany Highlands schools to give all students free lunches
LOW MOOR, Va. – On July 1, Covington City Schools, Alleghany County Public Schools, and the Jackson River Technical Center merged administratively, paving the way for a new era of education in the area. Now, the schools are offering their students something a lot of people will be grateful...
Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated
ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
Former Bedford County school bus driver pleads not guilty to DUI, child endangerment
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A former Bedford County elementary school bus driver accused of driving children to school in her personal vehicle while under the influence has entered her pleas. Kimberly Ricketts, of Campbell County, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, which include three felony counts...
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
Crash causes delays on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. As of 3:35 p.m., the only closure that remains is the southbound right shoulder of I-81 near mile marker 138. Traffic is backed up for about two miles, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash has closed I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to...
Alpha Phi Alpha hosts free haircut for kids going back to school in the New River Valley
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A New River Valley fraternity opens their doors to offer free haircuts to children before returning to school. Dozens of children are walking with a new pep in their step after getting a fresh cut. “I’m very thankful for it,” 11-year-old Isaiah said. The...
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m.:. The tractor-trailer crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on both directions of I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 144. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers can expect...
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
Log truck overturns, closes Route 43 in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday motorists may need to seek an alternate route because an incident involving a log truck is currently blocking Route 43 near the Bedford town limits. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were alerted shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 about...
Roanoke nonprofit becomes home for those with disabilities, changing lives one smile at a time
ROANOKE, Va. – Located in Southwest Roanoke, Katie’s Place is a nonprofit community day program that serves adults with various unique learning challenges. Members at Katie’s Place (KP) are taught how to develop social skills and exercise lifestyle activities like cooking, cleaning, gardening, community outings and more.
Body matching description of missing man found in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after a man disappeared in Alleghany County, authorities announced the discovery of a dead body that matches the missing man’s general description. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Matthew Walton was last seen walking in the area...
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
