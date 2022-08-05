ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dish: Summer specials abound at Palm Beach's Taboo, La Goulue

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
Worth Avenue fixture Taboo has launched three-course prix-fixe menus for $35 at lunch and $49 at dinner for the summer.

The prix-fixe menus are available Monday through Friday and are being offered in addition to the regular menus.

>> A noteworthy anniversary: Taboo celebrates 80 years in business in 2021

Items on the prix-fixe menus will change, but look for such favorites as Taboo Lust — a coconut-cream-laden dessert that has been popular for years.

The lunch prix-fixe currently offers such appetizers as deviled eggs, gazpacho and Caesar salad. Among the entrees are chicken Milanese, mussels and frites, and grilled chopped steak topped with Gorgonzola and onions and served with sautéed spinach and roasted tomato.

Other available desserts include Key lime pie and a dark-chocolate brownie, which will be featured on the lunch and dinner prix-fixe menus.

Prix-fixe dinner appetizers include gazpacho, Caesar salad and fried green tomatoes with pimiento cheese and bacon.

Rotisserie duck, lemon-sole Francaise, charbroiled pork chop, grilled branzino and grilled salmon are entrée choices.

For more information, call Taboo at 561-835-3500 or visit www.taboorestaurant.com

Meanwhile, at La Goulue, Prime rib is a summer special that’s carved, plated and served tableside on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Servers deliver the off-the-menu special via a rolling silver cart.

Each 12-ounce Prime rib serving, $59, is accompanied by sautéed haricots verts, cherry tomatoes, whipped horseradish and au jus.

Palm Beach dining:New executive chef at La Goulue brings a strong French-cooking pedigree

La Goulue’s culinary team rubs Prime rib with a proprietary seasoning blend before beginning a two-plus-hour cooking process.

Guests planning on ordering the dish should let the restaurant know prior to the day they’re dining, restaurant officials said.

For more information, call La Goulue at 561-284-6292 or visit www.lagouluepalmbeach.com

The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

