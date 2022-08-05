ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross coming to Cactus as part of 40th anniversary tour

By Special to the Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time in Grammy history — the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.

Cross is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave. Doors open at 6:50 p.m.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Cross has sold more than 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

This year, he is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.

“This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life’s journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road,” Cross said.

Within a year of the first album’s release, Cross joined music royalty Burt Bacharach to write “Arthur’s Theme,” for the movie "Arthur", which won an Academy Award for Best Song. With his 1983 release, "Another Page", Cross was again in the Top 10 with the singles “All Right” and “Think of Laura.” His song, “Swept Away,” composed for the hit television series, Growing Pains, was nominated for an Emmy.

Cross started his own label and, since 2007, has released eight albums of new material, including "A Christopher Cross Christmas" and "The Café Carlyle Sessions", jazz treatments of hits and favorites born out of a residency at the famous Hotel Carlyle in New York City. "Take Me as I Am", released in 2018, features richly crafted melodies and elegant guitar work. The latest project for Christopher Cross Records is aptly titled "The Complete Works". Released in 2020, it celebrates his 40th anniversary as a recording artist and is a collection of all 12 previously released CDs, one CD of singles and bonus tracks, and a pink vinyl containing one track from each album chosen by Cross.

The historic Cactus Theater, circa 1938, is one of the most intimate venues represented on the entire 40th Anniversary tour, with only 383 seating capacity – giving audience members an up-close “living room” concert experience in a storied venue matching the iconic status of the artist and cast of support.

“We are extremely pleased to present this legendary Texas artist and this milestone anniversary tour date in the intimate environment of the Cactus Theater in Lubbock,” said Cactus owner and music promoter Darryl Holland. “This concert represents one of the most familiar names in the pop music world and the opportunity to showcase this landmark event in what many consider the ultimate listening room in West Texas is very special and will be incredibly meaningful to the fans in attendance. As most music aficionados on the South Plains know, the Cactus Theater has been fully updated over the past six years with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and seating to give audiences one of the most unique listening experiences found anywhere in the country."

Cactus Theater in-person box office hours are Monday-Friday, 3-5:30 p.m. at 1812 Buddy Holly Ave. Box office phone: (806) 762-3233 – answered during these same box office hours.

For more information on Cross, visit www.christophercross.com/ or follow him on social media at: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherCrossOfficial/; and Instagram & Twitter: @itsmrcross

