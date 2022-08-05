ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Making her mark: CC's Rylee Ritzhaupt is Crawford County's No. 1 returning female athlete

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dqqbe_0h5nCbw000

NORTH ROBINSON — Rylee Ritzhaupt excels at just about any sport she tries.

Growing up, that was gymnastics and it's what she credits for all of her current success.

"I started out in gymnastics and met some of my closest friends there," Ritzhaupt said. "That really helped me in every single sport I've done. I started when I was 3 and did it for about 10 years. It was a big part of my life.

"It taught me a lot of coordination and power. And trusting myself."

The Colonel Crawford senior is a three-sport athlete who earned All-Ohio honors in volleyball last season, then made it to state as a swimmer and sprinter for the Eagles. Entering her final year donning the black and gold, Ritzhaupt is Crawford County's No. 1 returning female athlete, and it's easy to see why.

Early injury closed one door, opened three more

Like so many gymnasts, Ritzhaupt suffered a back injury that brought an end to her gymnastics career. But it happened to come at just the right time as volleyball then became her focus.

"We had a really big fifth- and sixth-grade team, so I just joined because everyone else did," Ritzhaupt said. "It was so different than anything I've ever done."

Though school is what drew her to the sport, it was club that hooked her.

"I played club, which is where I learned to love it. The competition was different than the little sixth-grade leagues," Ritzhaupt said. "The competition and high energy — every year I've improved so much so it keeps me going.

"Every year it has played faster, which made me better. I've learned so much from every single coach I've had, a lot of different things every year."

After playing in every single set as a freshman, Ritzhaupt suffered a torn ACL during basketball season playing JV and was forced to miss the remainder of her first athletic year at Colonel Crawford. She recovered in time to rejoin the volleyball team as a sophomore and improved her kill total by 45 (200 as a freshman) before really taking over offensive duties as a junior.

Ritzhaupt led the league with 4.38 kills per set and her 337 as a junior, ranking second overall in the Northern 10 behind Mohawk's Emily Klopp (338), who played five more sets. She also had seven aces, 22 blocks, 108 digs and 69 receptions en route to being named Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division III – the program's first All-Ohioan since Nickyla Garverick in 2012.

Consecutive trips to state followed

When volleyball season wrapped up Ritzhaupt immediately dove into the pool.

"The first week of swim is always rough, then all I do is swim," she said. "Swim, and some club volleyball, but mostly swim. I feel like I adjust fast."

The training is vastly different between the two sports, which explains the difficult adjustment period, but — like a fish in water — Ritzhaupt hit her stride. Colonel Crawford won a sixth consecutive North Central Ohio Swim League championship, but without Ritzhaupt in the pool as she was away on club volleyball duty.

Specializing in freestyle, she typically swims the 50 free as an individual, then links up with teammates for the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay – the latter two went to state. Slotting into a vacant spot on both state-qualifying relays as a sophomore, Ritzhaupt made her first trip to Canton and was eager to return.

That happened in February as the 200 medley relay came in seeded 24th before dropping nearly two seconds to finish 18th with a time of 1:53.63 – just 0.6 seconds off the school record and what would've qualified the team for finals. Additionally, the 400 free relay improved on its seeding of 22nd by finishing 21st.

And from there, she took to the track.

"There's a little bit of an adjustment period," Ritzhaupt said. "Lifting helps a lot with track and it's hard to lift (while training), so I felt a little behind at the beginning of track season. But I found my place with the 4x400."

After competing in a number of events throughout the season, Ritzhaupt linked up with the 4x200 relay alongside twin Reagan, sophomore Ayla McKibben and freshman Mira Holt to qualify for regionals and missed out on a state berth by three seconds. But her season wasn't over as the 4x400 relay – freshman Gabby Roston, Holt, Reagan – made it to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and placed 10th in preliminaries, a mere 0.26 seconds from finals.

Balancing pressure and mental health

Like most talented athletes, Ritzhaupt is her biggest critic.

"I feel like I put the most pressure on myself," she said.

But luckily for her, she has a tight-knit family to put things in perspective and ease the weight she puts on her own shoulders.

"My parents talk me through things a lot and help me ... I feel support from other people," Ritzhaupt said. "I talk to (Reagan) about everything and she'll screw my head back on straight if she thinks I'm being irrational."

And when the pandemic struck in 2020, wiping away her freshman track season, she took up a new hobby that was doubly beneficial for her physical and mental health.

"I run on my own, which is fun and stress-free," Ritzhaupt said. "Once COVID hit I started running on my own."

Senior year superlatives?

Entering her final year at Colonel Crawford, Ritzhaupt has some personal goals to go along with team goals.

"I would love to reach 1,000 kills in volleyball, then get All-Ohio in swim and track," she said.

Ritzhaupt sits at 782 career kills, averaging just north of 260 per season so far. And having earned All-Ohio honors once already, she's in a good position to replicate that with another stellar season.

From there, the swim relays each have just one spot to fill which — *knock on wood* — hasn't been an issue in the past. Classmate Abby Martin and rising sophomore Ashtyn Rickel return alongside her with the same all-state aspirations.

And if things go according to plan, Ritzhaupt could be seeking the elusive All-Ohio triple in the spring. With all four members back on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, another season to bond and grow together as runners will only be a benefit.

Having come so close to state in the 4x200 and felt the pain of missing finals at state by a quarter-second in the 4x400, Ritzhaupt will be laser focused on capping off her already phenomenal Colonel Crawford career with an appearance on the podium.

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
North Robinson, OH
Crawford County, OH
Sports
County
Crawford County, OH
10TV

2 motorcyclists killed in Crawford County crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Leesville Road, west of state Route 598. Gary Sprague, 54, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound with a passenger...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 drivers die in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident

JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
GALION, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Martin
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
UPI News

Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph. The team behind Bad Habit, billed as the "world's first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck," took to the track at the Summit MotorSports Park in Huron County during the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event.
HURON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucas County judge convicted an Ohio man of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. Lucas County Common Pleas Court found Shawnte Hardin guilty Friday of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Dems lambaste Ohio Gov. for attending ballgame instead of addressing mass shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats are lambasting GOP Governor Mike DeWine after he ignored a mass shooting, and instead opted to attend a baseball game and the state fair. On Sunday, nearly a dozen people were shot in Cincinnati, with the shooter fleeing the area. Instead of going to Cincinnati or issuing a statement about the tragedy, the Governor attended a Clippers game in a VIP box with the owner and then, the state fair. Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, who is challenging DeWine from across the aisle said on Monday that the Governor’s silence is unacceptable.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Volleyball#Mental Health#Back Injury
13abc.com

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
710
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy