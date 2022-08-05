Making her mark: CC's Rylee Ritzhaupt is Crawford County's No. 1 returning female athlete

NORTH ROBINSON — Rylee Ritzhaupt excels at just about any sport she tries.

Growing up, that was gymnastics and it's what she credits for all of her current success.

"I started out in gymnastics and met some of my closest friends there," Ritzhaupt said. "That really helped me in every single sport I've done. I started when I was 3 and did it for about 10 years. It was a big part of my life.

"It taught me a lot of coordination and power. And trusting myself."

The Colonel Crawford senior is a three-sport athlete who earned All-Ohio honors in volleyball last season, then made it to state as a swimmer and sprinter for the Eagles. Entering her final year donning the black and gold, Ritzhaupt is Crawford County's No. 1 returning female athlete, and it's easy to see why.

Early injury closed one door, opened three more

Like so many gymnasts, Ritzhaupt suffered a back injury that brought an end to her gymnastics career. But it happened to come at just the right time as volleyball then became her focus.

"We had a really big fifth- and sixth-grade team, so I just joined because everyone else did," Ritzhaupt said. "It was so different than anything I've ever done."

Though school is what drew her to the sport, it was club that hooked her.

"I played club, which is where I learned to love it. The competition was different than the little sixth-grade leagues," Ritzhaupt said. "The competition and high energy — every year I've improved so much so it keeps me going.

"Every year it has played faster, which made me better. I've learned so much from every single coach I've had, a lot of different things every year."

After playing in every single set as a freshman, Ritzhaupt suffered a torn ACL during basketball season playing JV and was forced to miss the remainder of her first athletic year at Colonel Crawford. She recovered in time to rejoin the volleyball team as a sophomore and improved her kill total by 45 (200 as a freshman) before really taking over offensive duties as a junior.

Ritzhaupt led the league with 4.38 kills per set and her 337 as a junior, ranking second overall in the Northern 10 behind Mohawk's Emily Klopp (338), who played five more sets. She also had seven aces, 22 blocks, 108 digs and 69 receptions en route to being named Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division III – the program's first All-Ohioan since Nickyla Garverick in 2012.

Consecutive trips to state followed

When volleyball season wrapped up Ritzhaupt immediately dove into the pool.

"The first week of swim is always rough, then all I do is swim," she said. "Swim, and some club volleyball, but mostly swim. I feel like I adjust fast."

The training is vastly different between the two sports, which explains the difficult adjustment period, but — like a fish in water — Ritzhaupt hit her stride. Colonel Crawford won a sixth consecutive North Central Ohio Swim League championship, but without Ritzhaupt in the pool as she was away on club volleyball duty.

Specializing in freestyle, she typically swims the 50 free as an individual, then links up with teammates for the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay – the latter two went to state. Slotting into a vacant spot on both state-qualifying relays as a sophomore, Ritzhaupt made her first trip to Canton and was eager to return.

That happened in February as the 200 medley relay came in seeded 24th before dropping nearly two seconds to finish 18th with a time of 1:53.63 – just 0.6 seconds off the school record and what would've qualified the team for finals. Additionally, the 400 free relay improved on its seeding of 22nd by finishing 21st.

And from there, she took to the track.

"There's a little bit of an adjustment period," Ritzhaupt said. "Lifting helps a lot with track and it's hard to lift (while training), so I felt a little behind at the beginning of track season. But I found my place with the 4x400."

After competing in a number of events throughout the season, Ritzhaupt linked up with the 4x200 relay alongside twin Reagan, sophomore Ayla McKibben and freshman Mira Holt to qualify for regionals and missed out on a state berth by three seconds. But her season wasn't over as the 4x400 relay – freshman Gabby Roston, Holt, Reagan – made it to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and placed 10th in preliminaries, a mere 0.26 seconds from finals.

Balancing pressure and mental health

Like most talented athletes, Ritzhaupt is her biggest critic.

"I feel like I put the most pressure on myself," she said.

But luckily for her, she has a tight-knit family to put things in perspective and ease the weight she puts on her own shoulders.

"My parents talk me through things a lot and help me ... I feel support from other people," Ritzhaupt said. "I talk to (Reagan) about everything and she'll screw my head back on straight if she thinks I'm being irrational."

And when the pandemic struck in 2020, wiping away her freshman track season, she took up a new hobby that was doubly beneficial for her physical and mental health.

"I run on my own, which is fun and stress-free," Ritzhaupt said. "Once COVID hit I started running on my own."

Senior year superlatives?

Entering her final year at Colonel Crawford, Ritzhaupt has some personal goals to go along with team goals.

"I would love to reach 1,000 kills in volleyball, then get All-Ohio in swim and track," she said.

Ritzhaupt sits at 782 career kills, averaging just north of 260 per season so far. And having earned All-Ohio honors once already, she's in a good position to replicate that with another stellar season.

From there, the swim relays each have just one spot to fill which — *knock on wood* — hasn't been an issue in the past. Classmate Abby Martin and rising sophomore Ashtyn Rickel return alongside her with the same all-state aspirations.

And if things go according to plan, Ritzhaupt could be seeking the elusive All-Ohio triple in the spring. With all four members back on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, another season to bond and grow together as runners will only be a benefit.

Having come so close to state in the 4x200 and felt the pain of missing finals at state by a quarter-second in the 4x400, Ritzhaupt will be laser focused on capping off her already phenomenal Colonel Crawford career with an appearance on the podium.

