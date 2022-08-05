ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah's aldermanic district lines to be redrawn. Here's how city redistricting works.

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1Naz_0h5nCYEh00

The voting district lines of Savannah City Council will change in the coming months, as the last wave of the once-per-decade redistricting process finally hits the city.

Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, the political lines of Georgia are redrawn in a process known as redistricting. From U.S. House boundaries to School Board districts, each must be adjusted to account for population changes, with the objective being that district sizes reflect population density.

Districts at the federal, state and county levels have already been redrawn. Municipal boundaries are all that remain, and in fast-growing Savannah, there's plenty of change to account for.

From 2010 to 2020, Savannah's population grew by 8.43%, from 136,286 to 147,780.

For the Metropolitan Planning Commission, the agency tasked with redrawing the city's district lines, the “goal” population number — a median that would allow each district to have close to the same population — is 24,630. State law allows a deviation of 2.5% to 5% higher or lower than this number.

The MPC-proposed lines put the population deviation between districts well within that limitation - all fall within a difference of less than a percentage point from the goal number.

The number is established by dividing the city’s total population by the number of aldermanic districts: six. Savannah’s council includes two at-large seats and a mayor, and those seatholders are voted on by all city residents, regardless of district, which means they will be unaffected by the changes.

Chatham County:Redistricting: From fumbled emails to fingerpointing, here's what we know

Redistricting process for Savannah

In the MPC's redistricting presentation shared on the city's redistricting website Tuesday, the commission states the goal in redrawing the lines is to keep the districts compact and contiguous while respecting political boundaries and keeping communities of interest together. MPC Executive Director Melanie Wilson said, much like county redistricting earlier this year, “everybody has to give up something.”

Wilson said she and other MPC members and staffers met with each of the six council district representatives to hash out the street-level details of the process. Some meetings were meticulous, hours-long affairs, Wilson acknowledged.

“If I had any questions about something, or if I needed to work with [another council member], we talked to both of them, made sure everybody was on the same page about why there needed to be a trade, or about why they had to give up something,” Wilson said. “We went through the process, and everybody was gonna have to give up something.”

The lion's share of that population change came in District 1, the westernmost part of the city, which includes incorporated areas near the airport as well as the Savannah Highlands subdivisions. Since 2010, 8,826 people have moved to District 1 addresses, a 37.34% growth in population.

District 1 is currently represented by Bernetta Lanier.

District 4 was the least changed of them all, with a population increase of 100 people. The population growth in Districts 3, 5 and 6 were middling, from just over 1,000 new residents to just over 2,000.

District 2 was the only area to lose population since 2010, with 569 people leaving. The district covers most of downtown, and runs from the Savannah River to Victory Drive. Detric Leggett is the district's alderman.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who lives in District 1 and represented the district as an alderman for 16 years, said council appears to be happy with the new districts.

"They all expressed approval, and if they like it, I love it," Johnson said.

No state approval needed

At the federal, state and county level, the redistricting process is controlled by the Georgia General Assembly, and partisan playmaking often leads to gerrymandering, as the majority party works to tweak district boundaries to their members' advantage.

Currently, the Republicans are in the majority at the Georgia Capitol and have led the last two redistricting cycles. In the early 2000s, the Democrats controlled the Legislature and drew maps so egregious the courts intervened and forced changes.

State lawmakers are not part of the municipal redistricting process. To avoid squabbles among council members, the city tasks the MPC with redrawing the lines without bias.

But it doesn’t always go smoothly.

The Chatham Commission and Savannah-Chatham School Board voted to adopt districts drawn by the MPC earlier this year. But after much squabbling with state reps, the districts weren't adopted until just before the session ended - too late for the 2022 election cycle, which included several school board seats. Voters cast ballots based on the old district lines as a result.

Savannah doesn’t need the state legislature's blessing to change its district boundaries.

Savannah's redistricting falls under the "home rule" provision in Georgia law, which allows local governments to use their power to deal with matters concerning them without input or approval from the General Assembly.

Wilson said she expects the process to go more smoothly this time.

The MPC will draw the maps, meet with council members, and ultimately, city council will vote on the new lines for the next decade. City spokesman Nick Zoller said the item would likely find its way onto a council agenda in September.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway

Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
BLUFFTON, SC
savannah.com

Is Savannah Wheelchair Accessible? A Comprehensive Guide

Many people ask if Savannah is wheelchair accessible?. Yes, Savannah is a very wheelchair-accessible city. There are many sidewalks and curb cuts throughout the historic district, and most of the attractions are either wheelchair accessible or have accessibility features such as ramps or elevators. Additionally, there are several companies that offer wheelchair rental and tours.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldermanic#Redistricting#Population Change#The Districts#Politics Local#Election Local#Savannah City Council#The U S Census#School Board#Mpc
wtoc.com

What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Velayuthan named Jasper County's teacher of the year

Amsavalli Velayuthan recently had the honor of being named Jasper County's 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Velayuthan, an English teacher who is known to her students as Mrs. V, also was selected by her peers as teacher of the year at Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence. She received a $2,000 check and a plaque in recognition of the district honor.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy