ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

CEMA Director: Prepare ahead for an active end to the 2022 hurricane season

By Dennis Jones
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dLU0_0h5nCXLy00

This column is by Dennis Jones, a Pooler native who serves as the Director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA). He can be reached at dtjones@chathamcounty.org

Chatham County residents, we are nearing the peak of the 2022 hurricane season. Experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) continue to predict an above-average season.

We haven’t seen many storms this season, but August, September and October are often the most active months for tropical storms and hurricanes.

Over the last six years, Chatham County has seen an unprecedented amount of severe weather.

'The storms are coming':Chatham leaders, Jon Ossoff discuss Georgia hurricane season, preparation

Looking ahead:Tybee prepares for long-term solutions to climate change, erosion, storms

Tropical storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and snowstorms have impacted our community. With the increasing frequency of hazardous weather, there is no greater time than the present for Chatham residents to prepare.

As Director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), I strongly encourage everyone who lives, works and visits Chatham County to take time now to create or update your family’s emergency plan.

A family emergency plan does not need to be overly complex. The best emergency plans are created when a family sits down together and discusses three main topics: emergency notifications, evacuation procedures and communication strategies.

To begin, families should decide how they will receive emergency alerts and warnings. Awareness of hazards in our area is an essential element of preparedness. Staying informed before, during and after an event is critical.

One way to receive emergency warnings would be to register for CEMA Alerts. These alerts can come to your cell phone as a text message and can even be emailed to you. The quickest option to opt in to text messages is to text CEMA to 77295.

To register for email alerts and to learn about other available alerting services provided by Chatham County, visit our website: www.ChathamEmergency.org.

In addition to CEMA Alerts, we remain active on social media during hurricane season and throughout the year. CEMA’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages will provide you with accurate and timely notifications, when you need them most. You can find CEMA by searching @ChathamEMA on each social media site.

The second component of a successful family emergency plan is developing evacuation procedures.

If you have not done so already, we suggest you discuss the best evacuation destination and determine the most efficient route to take for your family. Making plans with friends and family outside of Chatham County may be the best decision; or, perhaps your family would rather stay in a hotel room.

Either way, establishing the destination and routes ahead of an emergency will save time and energy when a storm approaches.

We certainly recognize not every individual or family within Chatham County has the ability to evacuate themselves. Therefore, Chatham County has a program called the Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA). This provides evacuation services to any resident who wants to evacuate but doesn’t have the means.

During an evacuation order, citizens who want to use this program should get on any Chatham Area Transit bus where they will be taken to the Savannah Civic Center to begin the process.

For family members with functional, access or medical needs, evacuation assistance may be available through the Hurricane Registry. Residents with these needs must apply to be on the list prior to a storm. To learn more or to apply, please call 1-833-CHD-REGISTER.

The final element of an emergency plan involves a family communications strategy. During an emergency event, cell phones and computers may be limited or unreliable. Creating a family communications strategy will help ensure all members in your household know where and how to reach one another during an emergency.

To start, create a paper copy of contact information for family members and other important people. Then, place copies in everyone’s book bag, purse or wallet as well as in a central location within your home.

Knowing what actions you and your family can take now, before a storm, can increase your level of preparedness and ensure the safety of your loved ones. Take the time to familiarize yourself with CEMA’s emergency notifications, make your evacuation plans and develop your family communication strategy - it will provide a significant benefit when disaster strikes.

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
SAVANNAH, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pooler, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Chatham County, GA
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cema#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Emergency Preparedness#National Hurricane Center#Noaa#Tybee
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy