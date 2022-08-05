ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Mansion on Forsyth Park sold to former developer of Perry Lane Hotel, Drayton Tower

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

The Mansion on Forsyth Park has new owners, ushering in a reimagined vision for the luxury hotel located at 700 Drayton Street.

Left Lane , a real estate development firm based in New York City, has acquired the mansion-turned-hotel for $52.5 million from hotelier Richard Kessler of the Kessler Collection .

The hotel opened in 2005 after a redesign and features 126 guest rooms and suites, restaurants, a mixology lounge and a curated collection of paintings, sculptures and jewelry.

Other recent local property deals: The Savannah Mall is about to be auctioned off. What's in the deal?

The Art Scene: Over 4 years, Grand Bohemian Gallery's Savannah Series has created canvas for local art

City Talk: Savannah Mall redevelopment presents opportunities, challenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV0ww_0h5nCVaW00

With the acquisition of the hotel by Left Lane, the firm said the property will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion. Upon completion, the hotel will feature 149 guest rooms, a main restaurant, club bar and lounge, pool restaurant and bar, lobby bar, as well as multiple event spaces, spa, retail spaces and more.

"The Mansion on Forsyth Park is one of Savannah’s most treasured and historic hotels and Left Lane is committed to community engagement through placemaking and adaptive reuse of iconic historic properties," the firm said to the Savannah Morning News.

Where were those properties?: City of Savannah sold $18 million in office space in 2018.

"Left Lane specializes in the acquisition and transformation of hotels that share a common thread of textured histories and progressive cultural landscapes and looks forward to honoring the property’s rich past while bringing new experiences to the city of Savannah."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfwuy_0h5nCVaW00

Jon Kully, managing partner of Left Lane, developed the Perry Lane Hotel and 12-story Drayton Tower apartments under his former company Flank.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Mansion on Forsyth Park sold to former developer of Perry Lane Hotel, Drayton Tower

