ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat and Chronicle

On a soggy Sunday in Saugerties, a Woodstock '94 gospel performance made for a happy day

By Jim Memmott
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0rFD_0h5nCNlw00

Almost 28 years ago, on Aug. 14, 1994, I went to church, sort of, with 10,000 other people.

Some of the congregation was lightly dressed, if at all. Most of the worshippers were exhausted and soggy from the rain and the mud. Some of them may have been hungover.

All were in need of divine inspiration, and they certainly got it, thanks to the Sisters of Glory, the only gospel group at Woodstock ’94, the mega-concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of Woodstock ’69.

YouTube videos have reminded me how wonderful their performance was. A bright moment on a rainy morning, it took me by surprise, once again made me glad I was a reporter. What better life, indeed, to be somewhere when the unexpected arrives, when out of the confusion, clarity comes.

Looking for a story, I had gotten up early to see the start of the last day of a festival that had vibrated with hard rock. Gospel? Woodstock? It seemed a reach, until it wasn’t.

The Sisters of Glory was an ad hoc group comprised of singers who were stars in their own rights: Mavis Staples, CeCe Peniston, Thelma Houston, Phoebe Snow and Lois Walden.

They opened with “When the Saints Go Marching In,” a wake-up call that brought the mosh pit alive, a swarm of bros in the mud, swaying, colliding, happy. It was “gospel mosh,” Walden said after the concert.

She and the others had owned the stage, strutting, swaying, having fun.

I stood in the back, weary after three days of doing my best to make sense of an event that, on many levels, defied sense.

Let’s invite hundreds of thousands of people to a field near Saugerties, south of Albany. Let’s bring in every big-name rock star or group willing to come. Let’s even sneak Bob Dylan in to play Woodstock 25 years after he missed the first Woodstock. Let’s hope it goes well.

Jim Memmott:The buzz about VW’s Buzz triggers memories of its basic forerunner

Jim Memmott:Amid the clutter, Jim Goodman's stories were clean and clear

The music was terrific, but the security eventually broke down. Fans lugging beer walked in without tickets, the crowd swelled to perhaps 350,000 people, perhaps 100,000 or so, too many.

On behalf of the Democrat and Chronicle and the still existent Times Union, Annette Jimenez and I covered the crowd. Annette tilted young, I tilted old. Always we hoped for a Rochester angle.

The incomparable Jeff Spevak handled the music. He knew who the artists were. Often, I didn’t. Photographers Annette Lien and Will Yurman waded through the mud – of course there was mud, it was Woodstock – and took pictures that captured the strangeness of the event.

We worked out of a press tent near the main stages, and the artists would stop by after their performances.

The Sisters of Glory dropped in, and it was clear from their remarks that they had enjoyed bringing religion to the literally unwashed. They surely weren’t surprised that it went well.

“We sing from our hearts,” Staples said. “When you sing from your heart, you reach the heart.”

They had ended their performance with a rousing “Oh Happy Day.” Backed by the other singers, Staples again and again growled those three words, “Oh Happy Day.”

She was right. On a soggy Sunday in Saugerties it was a happy day. Gospel, yes Gospel, had worked its magic. I had my story. Life was good.

Remarkable Rochesterians

Speaking of Woodstock, let’s add the name of this radio personality to the list of Remarkable Rochesterians.

Brother Wease (1946- ): Born Alan Levin in Rochester, he has been a force on Rochester radio from the time he started in 1984 as an evening host on WCMF-FM (96.5). Using his nickname, he was soon hosting the “Brother Wease Morning Circus,” a morning show on WCMF that was amongst the highest rated in the market. A graduate of Monroe High School, he served three tours of duty in Vietnam and was a key stage emcee at the Woodstock reunions in 1994 and 1995. After leaving WCMF in 2008, he later returned to the airwaves on WFXF-FM (95.1), where he continues to host a show.

From his home in Geneseo, Livingston County, retired senior editor Jim Memmott, writes Remarkable Rochester, who we were, who we are. He can be reached at jmemmott@gannett.com or write Box 274, Geneseo, NY 14454

Comments / 2

Related
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today

I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Thistle and Mirth Owners Open Third Downtown Eatery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The owners of Thistle and Mirth recently opened their third downtown eatery: Lulu's Tiny Grocery. The breakfast and lunch spot, located inside Crawford Square at 137 North Street, offers coffee and tea, bagels, sandwiches, pastries, and more. It opened in late May and has been well received by old and new customers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodstock 94#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Saugerties#Religion
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hooley on the Hudson returns for 21st annual celebration

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced that the Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will take place on September 4 at T.R. Gallo Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival, which always happens the Sunday before Labor Day, is presented annually by...
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY

Never forgetting this could save you a ton of money in the future!. The odds say that most of us have driven through the hamlet of Highland at one time or another. Highland, located in the town of Llyod, is impossible to avoid if you ever cross the Mid Hudson Bridge so even if you think you've never been there, you probably have...LOL!
HIGHLAND, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County

I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade

PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
PAWLING, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch

The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda Drops in Rhinebeck, New York Shop

The Hudson Valley region of New York is a hot spot for celebrities. What is it about this area? Do they live here? Are they working? Are they getting away from the city for a few days? Whatever the reason may be, there is one spot in particular where big stars seem to be flocking too and it is a small shop in Rhinebeck.
NEWS10 ABC

Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
ALBANY, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy