On a soggy Sunday in Saugerties, a Woodstock '94 gospel performance made for a happy day

Almost 28 years ago, on Aug. 14, 1994, I went to church, sort of, with 10,000 other people.

Some of the congregation was lightly dressed, if at all. Most of the worshippers were exhausted and soggy from the rain and the mud. Some of them may have been hungover.

All were in need of divine inspiration, and they certainly got it, thanks to the Sisters of Glory, the only gospel group at Woodstock ’94, the mega-concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of Woodstock ’69.

YouTube videos have reminded me how wonderful their performance was. A bright moment on a rainy morning, it took me by surprise, once again made me glad I was a reporter. What better life, indeed, to be somewhere when the unexpected arrives, when out of the confusion, clarity comes.

Looking for a story, I had gotten up early to see the start of the last day of a festival that had vibrated with hard rock. Gospel? Woodstock? It seemed a reach, until it wasn’t.

The Sisters of Glory was an ad hoc group comprised of singers who were stars in their own rights: Mavis Staples, CeCe Peniston, Thelma Houston, Phoebe Snow and Lois Walden.

They opened with “When the Saints Go Marching In,” a wake-up call that brought the mosh pit alive, a swarm of bros in the mud, swaying, colliding, happy. It was “gospel mosh,” Walden said after the concert.

She and the others had owned the stage, strutting, swaying, having fun.

I stood in the back, weary after three days of doing my best to make sense of an event that, on many levels, defied sense.

Let’s invite hundreds of thousands of people to a field near Saugerties, south of Albany. Let’s bring in every big-name rock star or group willing to come. Let’s even sneak Bob Dylan in to play Woodstock 25 years after he missed the first Woodstock. Let’s hope it goes well.

The music was terrific, but the security eventually broke down. Fans lugging beer walked in without tickets, the crowd swelled to perhaps 350,000 people, perhaps 100,000 or so, too many.

On behalf of the Democrat and Chronicle and the still existent Times Union, Annette Jimenez and I covered the crowd. Annette tilted young, I tilted old. Always we hoped for a Rochester angle.

The incomparable Jeff Spevak handled the music. He knew who the artists were. Often, I didn’t. Photographers Annette Lien and Will Yurman waded through the mud – of course there was mud, it was Woodstock – and took pictures that captured the strangeness of the event.

We worked out of a press tent near the main stages, and the artists would stop by after their performances.

The Sisters of Glory dropped in, and it was clear from their remarks that they had enjoyed bringing religion to the literally unwashed. They surely weren’t surprised that it went well.

“We sing from our hearts,” Staples said. “When you sing from your heart, you reach the heart.”

They had ended their performance with a rousing “Oh Happy Day.” Backed by the other singers, Staples again and again growled those three words, “Oh Happy Day.”

She was right. On a soggy Sunday in Saugerties it was a happy day. Gospel, yes Gospel, had worked its magic. I had my story. Life was good.

Remarkable Rochesterians

Speaking of Woodstock, let’s add the name of this radio personality to the list of Remarkable Rochesterians.

Brother Wease (1946- ): Born Alan Levin in Rochester, he has been a force on Rochester radio from the time he started in 1984 as an evening host on WCMF-FM (96.5). Using his nickname, he was soon hosting the “Brother Wease Morning Circus,” a morning show on WCMF that was amongst the highest rated in the market. A graduate of Monroe High School, he served three tours of duty in Vietnam and was a key stage emcee at the Woodstock reunions in 1994 and 1995. After leaving WCMF in 2008, he later returned to the airwaves on WFXF-FM (95.1), where he continues to host a show.

From his home in Geneseo, Livingston County, retired senior editor Jim Memmott, writes Remarkable Rochester, who we were, who we are. He can be reached at jmemmott@gannett.com or write Box 274, Geneseo, NY 14454