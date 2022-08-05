ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Prosecutor, National Guard member vying for Republican nod in House District 17 race

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4GiU_0h5nCHTa00

Republican voters in the Aug. 23 primary election for House District 17 face a choice between an assistant state attorney and a National Guard member.

The race pits Jessica Baker, an assistant state attorney in the state's 7th Judicial Circuit, against Christina Meredith, an author and signal intelligence officer in the Florida Army National Guard. The winner will face Democrat Michael Anderson, who is unopposed, in the fall election.

Baker, a graduate of the Florida State College of Law, is a prosecutor with the 7th Judicial Circuit, working out of St. Augustine, although she is on a leave of absence until after the primary. She previously served on Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's first staff, as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs, and as a government affairs consultant with lobbying and public relations firm Ballard Partners in the company's Jacksonville office. She has two children and is married to political consultant Tim Baker.

Meredith published her memoir, "CinderGirl," in 2019, detailing a childhood in which she says she was physically and psychologically abused by her mother and sexually abused by an uncle. She became a motivational speaker and created a foundation that advocates reforming the foster care system and stronger laws to prevent child abuse. Meredith, 35, is a graduate of Nease High School and the University of North Florida and is a first lieutenant in the Florida Army National Guard. She lives in Jacksonville's Southside and is the mother of a 2-month-old daughter. Her husband, John, is a 16-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who now works for a local church.

Baker has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, the Northeast Florida Builders Association, Curry and Jacksonville City Council members Aaron Bowman, Kevin Carrico, Rory Diamond, Nick Howland, Randy White, Terrance Freeman and Ron Salem.

Meredith's campaign is endorsed by Florida Family Action, the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida, Jacksonville City Council member Randy Defoor, former City Council members Bill Bishop, Bill Gulliford and Robin Lumb and former Duval County Republican Party chairs Mike Hightower, Rick Hartley and Karyn Morton.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race

Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘strong leader’ Juan Fernandez-Barquin for re-election

Fernandez-Barquin has proven himself a dependable ally to DeSantis in the Legislature. Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s re-election bid in House District 118. The Governor announced his endorsement of Fernandez-Barquin on Twitter, writing Monday that the twice-elected state lawmaker “has been a strong...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

How to vote early in Florida’s Primary Election

Leaving work and enduring long lines can be an issue for many Floridians on the Aug. 23 Primary Election Day. That’s why many opt for early or mail-in voting. Early voting for the Primary Election will take place between Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at local polling places. During that time there must be eight hours to vote early, but no more than 12 hours. Early voters can vote at any polling place in their county.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
Person
St Augustine
Person
John
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Jacksonville City Council#House#Democrat#The 7th Judicial Circuit#Ballard Partners#Nease High School
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried posted $1.1 million in new fundraising in July

Much of it comes from state matching dollars. The good news for Democrat Nikki Fried? She just reported the biggest fundraising period since launching her campaign for Governor. The bad? Her money came almost entirely from state matching funds as her donor support dries up. Between July 23 and 29,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridapolitics.com

Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy