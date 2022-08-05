Prosecutor, National Guard member vying for Republican nod in House District 17 race

Republican voters in the Aug. 23 primary election for House District 17 face a choice between an assistant state attorney and a National Guard member.

The race pits Jessica Baker, an assistant state attorney in the state's 7th Judicial Circuit, against Christina Meredith, an author and signal intelligence officer in the Florida Army National Guard. The winner will face Democrat Michael Anderson, who is unopposed, in the fall election.

Baker, a graduate of the Florida State College of Law, is a prosecutor with the 7th Judicial Circuit, working out of St. Augustine, although she is on a leave of absence until after the primary. She previously served on Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's first staff, as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs, and as a government affairs consultant with lobbying and public relations firm Ballard Partners in the company's Jacksonville office. She has two children and is married to political consultant Tim Baker.

Meredith published her memoir, "CinderGirl," in 2019, detailing a childhood in which she says she was physically and psychologically abused by her mother and sexually abused by an uncle. She became a motivational speaker and created a foundation that advocates reforming the foster care system and stronger laws to prevent child abuse. Meredith, 35, is a graduate of Nease High School and the University of North Florida and is a first lieutenant in the Florida Army National Guard. She lives in Jacksonville's Southside and is the mother of a 2-month-old daughter. Her husband, John, is a 16-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who now works for a local church.

Baker has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, the Northeast Florida Builders Association, Curry and Jacksonville City Council members Aaron Bowman, Kevin Carrico, Rory Diamond, Nick Howland, Randy White, Terrance Freeman and Ron Salem.

Meredith's campaign is endorsed by Florida Family Action, the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida, Jacksonville City Council member Randy Defoor, former City Council members Bill Bishop, Bill Gulliford and Robin Lumb and former Duval County Republican Party chairs Mike Hightower, Rick Hartley and Karyn Morton.