How to follow the Middleboro U12 Little League team at New England Regionals and beyond

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

MIDDLEBORO – Perhaps it wasn't the first time members of the Middleboro U12 Little League baseball team were approached to sign autographs, but it certainly won't be the last.

Just wait until ESPN viewers get a glimpse of what Team Massachusetts has been up to this summer (more on that down below).

On Thursday, however, the team made time to cherish some local love at the Field of Dreams before it departs for another slate of pivotal games.

Next stop, Bristol, Conn. for the New England Regionals tournament this weekend. A tournament win could grant Middleboro a direct bus ride from Bristol to Williamsport, Penn. for the Little League World Series on Aug. 17. Thursday's send-off was the last time the local community will see the players until their season ends.

More: Here's how you can help the Middleboro Little League team achieve its dream

“Travel-wise, do you pack for two days or do you pack for two weeks?,” head coach Chad Gillpatrick questioned with a laugh. “You get on a bus on Friday (to go to the Little League World Series after a title game win on Thursday, Aug. 11) if you make it through (the opening rounds) this weekend. I think the team’s going to take it game-by-game. I told them today at the end of practice – the most important thing is you have your bat bag, your uniform and your glove. Everything else is replaceable. If we have our equipment, I don’t care about everything else. We’ll worry about that later.”

Middleboro will open the regional tournament on Saturday against Concord, the New Hampshire state champ, at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Not much has changed in terms of the team's preparation for the brightest lights yet.

More: MEET TEAM MASSACHUSETTS: Middleboro Little League earns spot in New England Regionals

“You’re getting down to the best now and you’re going to see the top pitching. The games are going to get tighter," Gillpatrick said. "It’s going to be (about) the mistakes that cost ballgames from here on out, probably, so you’re got to be buttoned up. Hitting is going to be premium so hopefully we’re on target. We had a good week of practice, I think we’re prepared. We’re ready to go.”

The hectic schedule of consequential games has made things difficult to swing for all involved, parents especially. A GoFundMe was set up to help ease some of the costs a week-long trip out of state would demand. It already surpassed its $6,000 goal.

“It’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced before," said assistant coach Joe Trottier, father of outfielder Reece Trottier. "If you keep winning, you’re just off to Williamsport and then all the parents have to rearrange their lives for another week and we’ll do it with a big smile for sure, but it has been difficult for a lot of the families: trying to concentrate at work, trying to keep your normal schedules together and have all of this going on at the same time. But I don’t think anyone would trade it for anything in the world.”

A positive turnout at each of the team's games thusfar, as well as the celebratory send-off at the Field of Dreams on Thursday, have simply added on to how this standout summer will be remembered.

More: 'This was for the town': State champion Middleboro Little Leaguers earn spot at regionals

“It’s pretty amazing. You go back to the district games – we were at home and the crowd was crazy. Then we went to Hanover, on their turf, and won the sectional banner – I think we outnumbered them in fans," Gillpatrick said. "Then, going to (the state tournament in) Braintree, I think from the far right field all the way across to home plate, (the support) was nuts.”

How to watch

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN platforms -- some on the streaming service, ESPN+, others on its regular network channel. Details listed below.

Here is the tournament bracket

Saturday, August 6. Opening Round

Game 1: Bangor East (Maine) 3, Brattleboro (Vermont) 0. Bangor East pitcher Jacoby Harvey struck out 14 batters in the team's combined no-hitter.

Game 2: Middleboro 1, Concord 0. Shortstop Gavin Gillpatrick cranked a solo homer to right field in the sixth inning to give Middleboro the go-ahead run. In a shutout effort on the mound, right-hander Jayden Murphy allowed just two hits in 5.1 innings of work.

Sunday, August 7

Elimination bracket -- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

Monday, August 8

Winner's bracket -- Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 9:00 a.m. (Winner advances to championship game) on ESPN.

Wednesday, August 10

Elimination Bracket Final -- Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3, 4:00 p.m. (Winner advances to championship game) on ESPN.

Thursday, August 11

Championship game -- Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 5:00 p.m. (Champion advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA) on ESPN.

How did Middleboro make it here?

In order to advance to this point, Middleboro needed to earn district, sectional and state titles.

The team claimed the District 7 title with victories over East Bridgewater, Bridgewater and two consecutive tight victories over Barnstable at the Field of Dreams in Middleboro.

Middleboro then sealed wins over Hanover, Taunton East and Millbury in the sectional tournament to qualify for states. Hanover was the lone opponent to hand the team a loss this summer, a 3-0 decision on July 20, but Middleboro was quick to serve revenge with a 3-1 win to become Section 2 champions.

Middleboro proceeded to sweep through the state tournament in Braintree last weekend to earn the title of 'Team Massachusetts':

In the opening round, Gavin Gillpatrick belted a grand slam in Middleboro's 14-3 win over Wellesley. A 3-0 triumph over an accomplished Pittsfield American program the following day preluded the big day on Sunday, on which Middleboro stood its tallest all summer long as its 10-4 win in a rematch with Wellesley punched the team's ticket to regionals in Bristol this weekend.

“They are something special. This was a game that was back and forth. We were up and down, up and down and they just kept fighting," Gillpatrick said after the state title victory last Sunday. "I think nobody believes in these kids more than us in the coaching staff and themselves. This was for the town of Middleboro and this was for these boys. It was special.”

MEET THE TEAM

No. 1 Nathan Mello

Position: Outfield.

No. 8 Shawn Miller

Position: Outfield.

No. 11 Mike Marzelli

Position: Second base.

No. 13 Ayden Morris

Position: First base / Pitcher.

No. 14 Cayden Ellis

Position: Center fielder / Pitcher / First baseman

No. 20 Luke Bolduc

Position: Third base.

No. 23 Aaron Davis

Position: Outfield.

No. 27 Jacob Landers

Position: Pitcher.

No. 33 Reece Trottier

Position: Outfield.

No. 40 Joseph Monteforte

Position: Outfield.

No. 50 Gavin Gillpatrick

Position: Catcher / Pitcher

No. 99 Jayden Murphy

Position: Pitcher / Shortstop

Manager: Chad Gillpatrick

Assistant Coaches: Glenn Marzelli, Dan Mello and Joe Trottier

