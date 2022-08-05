Fort Myers restaurants: Five years later, the tiny Azure continues to allure

Lee Riley and Eddy Garces get calls almost daily from people trying to figure out exactly where their 38-seat restaurant is located. In 2017, before taking over Azure, even they had trouble finding the small spot tucked in an oddly configured corner of McGregor Boulevard and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers.

Five years later, it's the opposite of trouble. Azure's hidden-away nature is just another part of its allure.

Serving French and European cuisine, Riley and Garces bring a sophisticated charm to this cozy dining room, a now-chic space that looks nothing like its Quiznos predecessor.

Azure's menu brims with French classics such as foie gras, escargot, frog legs and a timeless French onion soup. Made with veal stock, the kitchen serves the soup in a traditional crock, bubbling Gruyere dripping down the sides.

Among Azure’s signature entrees is the coq au vin. Made in the classic style, with red-wine braised chicken thighs and mushrooms, Azure's team plates the dish with fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

When Riley and Garces moved to Southwest Florida from London, they considered opening a fish-and-chips restaurant. That itch has now been scratched via Azure's new lunch menu. While many restaurants are cutting hours and offerings in the slower summer months, Azure has added brunch/lunch service on Saturdays.

Its fish and chips does not come in an oily paper bag, as it often does in England, but is elegantly plated with minted mushy peas and sauce gribiche. The cod is beer battered, and the fries, aka chips, are hot and salty.

Cod also goes into croquettes. For brunch, free-range eggs join a sweet-tea brined Kurobuta pork chop among other sophisticated dishes.

Not only is there a new Saturday brunch, but also a new chef to execute the menu, Luis Frausto. He takes center stage in Azure's open kitchen, a design feature that regulars love. The chef’s table amounts to eight bar seats offering a bird’s eye view of the action, while also allowing for interaction between diners and cooks. It creates an energy that spreads throughout the restaurant.

Cold soups have been introduced for the hot summer, including a Portuguese gazpacho prepared table-side. With Key West pink shrimp, pickled cucumbers and tomatoes, Riley called it, “absolutely delicious.”

Many of Azure’s menu items may change with the seasons, but the mainstays never go on holiday, including the snapper en papillote and the coddled egg.

The former features American red snapper wrapped in parchment paper with shallots, olives, tomatoes and Dijon mustard. It’s steamed in the oven to retain its juices while infusing the other flavors.

The latter incorporates a bit of Southern flair from one of Azure's original chefs. The coddled egg is baked with a Creole cream sauce packed with shrimp, smoky bacon and corn. The small plate has become something of a legend, one Riley, Garces and Azure's customers still love.

Azure also offers larger plates — much larger plates.

The restaurant's cheese and charcuterie doesn't come on a board. Dubbed the "Plateaux Duo," the kitchen serves its selection of cured meats and artisan cheeses on a cake stand. Small ceramic bowls filled with candied pecans, local honey, house-made pickles and marinated blueberries come on the side.

Azure's portion sizes are ample but not overwhelming, allowing room for dessert, which is a must.

The restaurant's chefs continuously experiment with house-made ice creams flavors. They craft beignets with apple compote and, for summer, have created a fresh, new lemon posset. It’s a sweet, English lemon cream layered with mixed-fruit jelly and topped with macerated strawberries.

But the newest dessert that has Riley swooning: the ile flottante. Made from a light meringue that seemingly floats atop a pool of creme Anglaise, the kitchen finishes it it with caramel and a sprinkle of toasted almonds.

“It’s such a popular French dessert, but I have not seen it in Fort Myers,” Riley said. “So we put it on the list, and it’s wonderful.”

Azure manages a healthy balance of comfort and sophistication. It’s not just the exquisite food and dimly lit French decor, it’s the presence of Riley and Garces. The duo pride themselves on the art of adding that extra, personal touch.

“We remember people. We get to know them by name and listen to their stories," Garces said. “We want them to know they are welcomed, and that we are happy to see them coming back.”

With so many unique as well as classic dishes from which to choose, it’s no trouble going back to Azure — after you find it, that is.

Gina Birch writes about food, wine and spirits for The News-Press and at thebirchbeat.blogspot.com. Follow her as @ginabirch on Twitter and find her on Facebook.

Azure Restaurant

Address: 15301 McGregor Blvd., south Fort Myers

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

: 239-288-4296 or azurefortmyers.com