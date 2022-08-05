ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers restaurants: Five years later, the tiny Azure continues to allure

By Gina Birch
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ff0r_0h5nC5y700

Lee Riley and Eddy Garces get calls almost daily from people trying to figure out exactly where their 38-seat restaurant is located. In 2017, before taking over Azure, even they had trouble finding the small spot tucked in an oddly configured corner of McGregor Boulevard and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers.

Five years later, it's the opposite of trouble. Azure's hidden-away nature is just another part of its allure.

Serving French and European cuisine, Riley and Garces bring a sophisticated charm to this cozy dining room, a now-chic space that looks nothing like its Quiznos predecessor.

Azure's menu brims with French classics such as foie gras, escargot, frog legs and a timeless French onion soup. Made with veal stock, the kitchen serves the soup in a traditional crock, bubbling Gruyere dripping down the sides.

FROM JLB:Just the 20 best dishes we've eaten (so far) in 2022

Among Azure’s signature entrees is the coq au vin. Made in the classic style, with red-wine braised chicken thighs and mushrooms, Azure's team plates the dish with fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

When Riley and Garces moved to Southwest Florida from London, they considered opening a fish-and-chips restaurant. That itch has now been scratched via Azure's new lunch menu. While many restaurants are cutting hours and offerings in the slower summer months, Azure has added brunch/lunch service on Saturdays.

Its fish and chips does not come in an oily paper bag, as it often does in England, but is elegantly plated with minted mushy peas and sauce gribiche. The cod is beer battered, and the fries, aka chips, are hot and salty.

ALSO:Lapa's Costa Rican Bistro is rare, it's also wonderful — JLB

Cod also goes into croquettes. For brunch, free-range eggs join a sweet-tea brined Kurobuta pork chop among other sophisticated dishes.

Not only is there a new Saturday brunch, but also a new chef to execute the menu, Luis Frausto. He takes center stage in Azure's open kitchen, a design feature that regulars love. The chef’s table amounts to eight bar seats offering a bird’s eye view of the action, while also allowing for interaction between diners and cooks. It creates an energy that spreads throughout the restaurant.

Cold soups have been introduced for the hot summer, including a Portuguese gazpacho prepared table-side. With Key West pink shrimp, pickled cucumbers and tomatoes, Riley called it, “absolutely delicious.”

Many of Azure’s menu items may change with the seasons, but the mainstays never go on holiday, including the snapper en papillote and the coddled egg.

The former features American red snapper wrapped in parchment paper with shallots, olives, tomatoes and Dijon mustard. It’s steamed in the oven to retain its juices while infusing the other flavors.

The latter incorporates a bit of Southern flair from one of Azure's original chefs. The coddled egg is baked with a Creole cream sauce packed with shrimp, smoky bacon and corn. The small plate has become something of a legend, one Riley, Garces and Azure's customers still love.

Azure also offers larger plates — much larger plates.

The restaurant's cheese and charcuterie doesn't come on a board. Dubbed the "Plateaux Duo," the kitchen serves its selection of cured meats and artisan cheeses on a cake stand. Small ceramic bowls filled with candied pecans, local honey, house-made pickles and marinated blueberries come on the side.

Azure's portion sizes are ample but not overwhelming, allowing room for dessert, which is a must.

The restaurant's chefs continuously experiment with house-made ice creams flavors. They craft beignets with apple compote and, for summer, have created a fresh, new lemon posset. It’s a sweet, English lemon cream layered with mixed-fruit jelly and topped with macerated strawberries.

But the newest dessert that has Riley swooning: the ile flottante. Made from a light meringue that seemingly floats atop a pool of creme Anglaise, the kitchen finishes it it with caramel and a sprinkle of toasted almonds.

“It’s such a popular French dessert, but I have not seen it in Fort Myers,” Riley said. “So we put it on the list, and it’s wonderful.”

Azure manages a healthy balance of comfort and sophistication. It’s not just the exquisite food and dimly lit French decor, it’s the presence of Riley and Garces. The duo pride themselves on the art of adding that extra, personal touch.

“We remember people. We get to know them by name and listen to their stories," Garces said. “We want them to know they are welcomed, and that we are happy to see them coming back.”

With so many unique as well as classic dishes from which to choose, it’s no trouble going back to Azure — after you find it, that is.

Gina Birch writes about food, wine and spirits for The News-Press and at thebirchbeat.blogspot.com. Follow her as @ginabirch on Twitter and find her on Facebook.

Azure Restaurant

Address: 15301 McGregor Blvd., south Fort Myers

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

: 239-288-4296 or azurefortmyers.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral land sells for $1 million

Del Prado Cape Development LLC purchased 5.09 acres at 2601 Del Prado Blvd. S. in Cape Coral from Del Prado Properties LLC for $1 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the seller, and Dario Peretti with Silver Developers LLC represented the buyer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Restaurants
globalmunchkins.com

15 of the Best Things To Do In Naples Florida

Just like other Florida beach cities, like Ft. Lauderdale,when visiting Naples Florida, the possibilities are endless due to all the fun kid-friendly activities. There are various interactive museums, water fun, parks, and more. Naples is one of the Sunshine State’s desirable vacation destinations. For those trying to find an...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Riley
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples welcomes Cak’d vegan, gluten-free dough bar

Five years ago, Maria Trupiano found herself, her two sons, one being a newborn, and her dog escaping an abusive relationship from where she lived up north. After returning to her hometown of Naples to stay with family, Trupiano felt the need to start something as a process of healing from her experiences. That’s when Cak’d bakery was born.
NAPLES, FL
floridainsider.com

Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate

Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel

Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Allure#French Food#French Chefs#Fish And Chips#French Cuisine#Food Drink#European#Jlb
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Fort Myers drive + camping + springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Fort Myers road trip 🌞 GA to Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Fort Myers!. Driving directly, it might take around 8.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Fort Myers. So, as a 9 hour drive, some people will say that it’s doable to drive from Atlanta to Fort Myers in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WINKNEWS.com

Body found along New Post Rd in North Fort Myers

Lee County deputies are conducting an investigation on New Post Road in North Fort Myers Monday morning after a man said he found a body. Bruce Myers said he goes to a nearby 7-Eleven to get his coffee every day. But on Monday he said, on his way home, “I...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Weather Authority: Tornado touches down in Charlotte County

A confirmed tornado touched down earlier this evening in Charlotte County at Jones Loop Rd and I-75. WINK News, The Weather Authority was first to report and confirm with the National Weather Service. Trust The Weather Authority to bring you further updates. This is a developing story. DOWNLOAD: Free WINK...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate a shooting on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs

Deputies investigate a shooting at Benson’s Grocery on Old 41 Road and Wilson Street in Bonita Springs. There is one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health

A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
FORT MYERS, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy