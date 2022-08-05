ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100K gift to help University Park students enjoy field trips, afterschool activities

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
WORCESTER — Over the next two years, University Park Campus School students will have the opportunity to learn how to dance, play games like Dungeons and Dragons, and take field trips around the commonwealth thanks to a $100,000 gift given to Clark University.

The grant, gifted by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation of Worcester, will allow the university to fund afterschool extracurricular programs and field trips for UPCS students.

"Being off-campus is expensive. Busing, obviously gas prices, all of that, is really expensive," said Daniel St. Louis, principal at UPCS. "To have this cash sitting there, waiting to see what we can dream to do with it, it's going to be really fun figuring that out."

The school, which was co-founded by Clark University and Worcester Public Schools in 1997, is physically located on the Clark campus and has worked with administration at the university over the years.

When President David Fithian stepped into the role, St. Louis said, he wanted to make an effort to help expand afterschool and extracurricular activities for the students.

After securing the funding, Fithian immediately began thinking of field-trip ideas for students, including taking them to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, St. Louis said.

"He's got connections at the the marine biology lab...and his first thought was, 'Oh my gosh, let's get kids down to Woods Hole, see how they do real biological research down there, and stay overnight,' " St. Louis said.

The funding, he said, will allow them to take students into learning spaces, like the marine biology lab, or on outdoor trips to hike in the mountains or explore other landscapes.

Students to have input on activities

Aside from field trips, students will be able to join faculty-led afterschool activities and clubs, and even have some input as to what will be offered to them, such as esports and gaming, or an anime club.

"I traditionally don't really, usually have money for something like that, but I say, 'Sure, find some leadership, get a teacher to say that they'll hang out with you, and yes, we can have an anime club,' " St. Louis said. "For that opportunity to be more explicit, asking kids what can they come up with, I think it's going to be exciting."

He said that academics will also be a focus of the afterschool programming, with offerings such as tutoring, homework help and book clubs being available to students.

Opportunities to offer seminars focused on topics, like personal finance, will also become a possibility for students, not just upperclassmen but also for younger grades.

"If we could get some kind of mini-seminars going that would have mixed-grade kids so that the younger kids don't have to wait until they're a junior or senior to study something like economics... I think those academic opportunities are going to be great," St. Louis said.

In a university press release, Fithian said that the gift from the Fuller Foundation will have "immediate and tangible" impact on the students at UCPS.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Fuller Foundation Trustees for recognizing the value of creating meaningful opportunities to enrich and amplify the educational experience for students, and for giving Clark the resources to help bring those opportunities to life at UPCS," he said.

St. Louis said he also has "deep gratitude" for the Fuller Foundation, and that, after having its partnership with Clark put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic, this new funding represents a "rejuvenation" for the schools.

"I think it's going to be a smorgasbord of various opportunities," St. Louis said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: $100K gift to help University Park students enjoy field trips, afterschool activities

