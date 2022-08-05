Salad House expands at Jersey Shore with first Ocean County restaurant

TOMS RIVER - Salad House, a restaurant chain that specializes in salads and other healthy options, is continuing its expansion at the Jersey Shore.

Salad House will join Pizza Hut and AT&T Wireless as tenants at a new retail center at 1882 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, in the township's Silverton section. Last month, Salad House opened in Red Bank, the restaurant chain's first location south of the Garden State Parkway's Driscoll Bridge.

It has leased a 1,917-square-foot storefront at the center, according to Mario Brunelli, vice president and principal at R.J. Brunelli & Co., an Old Bridge commercial real estate brokerage, who represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Salad House was represented by Dina Santarelli of Sabre Life.

Salad House complements the other tenants in the center, Brunelli said. There are not many fast casual salad restaurants in the area, he said. "For those that want a healthier option, they can go to Salad House."

Salad House allows customers to create their own salads with various types of lettuces, greens or grains. They choose from among 15 proteins, including tuna, salmon and steak, and can add vegetables and add-ons like crispy wontons, almonds, walnuts and roasted butternut squash.

The Salad House was started by Joey Cioffi more than a decade ago with a restaurant in Millburn. He took a concept popular in New York City and brought it to the suburbs.

Salad House is part of a healthy trend, a representative told What's Going There. "We do feel that everybody has been trying to eat healthier," said Jarrod Bravo, director of operations for Salad House. "Our brand is to provide food for the whole family."

With the opening of Red Bank in July, Salad House now has nine locations in New Jersey.

"As we have been expansively growing all of our North Jersey territories are sold out," Bravo said. "We decided to make the push to South Jersey," starting with Red Bank.

Toms River — run by co-managing partners Joey Colatrella; Philip Kaiser, the franchisee of Salad House in Red Bank; and Chaz Eicke, the owner-operator of Salad House in Westfield — will be Salad House's first Ocean County restaurant. Bravo estimated an opening in January 2023.

"We have three trusted owner-operators who have proven themselves who will be running that store," Bravo said. "We just think it is going to be a really strong area for our concept."

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.