Toms River, NJ

Fishermen return from Wilmington Canyon with bigeye tuna catch

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
Gumad, a private sportfishing boat with a home port in Toms River, returned from a run to the Wilmington Canyon with a bigeye tuna that could've fed a small village.

Crew member Nate Melton said they weren't able to get a weight on the fish because they had to collar it in order to fit the brute fish in the ice box. They did get a tape on it and it measured six feet, three inches. Melton said they estimated the fish to be in the neighborhood of 300 pounds.

Gumad's three-man crew of David Deo, Jeff Giovinazzo and Melton fought the fish for 2 1/2 hours on a Penn 30W. Giovinazzo and Melton were the crank men on the reel. Melton said the fish would not give up and every time it saw the boat it would dive on them and dump the spool. They initially hooked it trolling a 36-inch sterling tackle rainbow spreader bar.

Melton said they also brought in yellowfin tuna up to 70 pounds, which were caught on jigs and bait.

On the inshore grounds, the Queen Mary party boat was on the bluefish early Thursday morning right off the beach in Manasquan. Capt. Dave Riback said several anglers already had their limits by about 9 a.m., the jig fishing was that good. The fish were running one to two pounds. He said he was going to motor up the coast to search for bigger blues and also try for sea bass.

The fluke fleet has been spread out up and down the coast. If you can afford to lose a couple of rigs or bucktails, the fishing seems to be better around the rough bottom.

Capt. Mike Bogan on the Gambler party boat went south on Tuesday from Manasquan Inlet to some rough bottom in 75 feet of water about five miles down the coast. The water temperature was 69 degrees at the start of the trip. There wasn't much of a drift at the start of the day but it gradual picked up as the morning wore on. Anglers picked away all morning at fluke and sea bass and tossed back a number of sea robins, which helped pace the action.

Fluke fishermen will have a steady diet of southwest winds for the next few days to push them around. It could get a little breezy but hopefully it doesn't make the water too cold.

The cownose rays are patrolling the surf, coming in as a close as a couple of feet of water. Dozens of them were at Sea Girt early Wednesday evening during the low tide. The powerful swimmers are known to pull an unguarded fishing rod out of sand spike. Taylor-size blues have been popping in and out of the surf, reports Grumpy's Tackle in Seaside Park. The fish are hitting small metals providing some fun light tackle opportunities.

The blue claw crabbing is really catching fire in the Navesink River. The Oceanic Marina had three rental boats return Wednesday with a combined catch of 10 dozen blue claws. Last weekend a party of crabbers filled a large cooler with 96 blue claws.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

