Massive reconstruction on Route 70 now underway

Route 70 highway construction already has caused driver and business inconveniences in two South Jersey counties and it won't be over any time soon.Businesses like the Gud2Go convenience store in Marlton have been impacted with Route 70 drivers encountering traffic lanes on shoulders, lane closures, barriers around demolished grass medians and heavy construction equipment working on and off the roadway.

“I lost my morning coffee customers because they are detouring away from Route 70 when they drive to work to get away from construction delays. That’s what some of of them have told me when some have stopped in after work,” said Monika “Mona” Sune, who with husband K.D. owns the store on Route 70 near Conestoga Road, “but not all of them have come back.”

Woodstream resident Bill Heller lives near Gud2Go in Woodstream, a normally quiet neighborhood of hundreds of homes and apartments with a Route 70 entrance in the midst of the highway construction but several Green Tree Road entrances on the opposite site side of the development .

“I detour around Route 70 whenever I can in my delivery job and when I’m not working. I just try to avoid it altogether as much as possible," he said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has projected the improvements on this stretch of highway will take four years. Drivers should expect more lane closures, reduction to single-lane travel, bumpier traffic lanes, lower speed limits, temporary shutdowns of jug handles, fewer places to turn during construction and even occasional night closures of Route 70 entrances onto I-295.

The $151 million project includes upgrades to traffic lights at 27 intersections, sidewalk and curb improvements and nine miles of repaving, said NJDOT spokesman Jim Barry. The general contractor is Richard E. Pierson Construction Co. of Pilesgrove, Salem County.

Work has begun only in some Route 70 sections between Cooper Avenue in Evesham and Route 38, where Cherry Hill and Pennsauken meet not far from the remains of the Airport Circle at Route 130.

“We have to keep Route 70 open, so the work will take longer and we are doing as much of it at night as possible,” Barry said.He also said the project requires the traditional grass medians separating the eastbound and westbound lanes to be leveled temporarily for underground utility work.

Some of those medians already have been leveled, including in Evesham at its busy traffic border with Cherry Hill at the Conestoga Drive/ Old Marlton Pike jug handle.

That crossing leads directly into Woodstream and many businesses both on the westbound side in Evesham and along both eastbound Route 70 and along Old Marlton Pike behind Route 70 and parallel to it.

A developer has announced plans to eventually erect a tall, electronic advertising billboard on private property at that intersection to welcome drivers to Evesham. However, the state is currently using much of that corner to stage supplies and equipment for the project.

The massive state construction project began a few months ago on what is a predominantly a two-lane highway. There are three lanes section but only for short distances near Route 70's intersection with I-295, Route 73, and near the border of Cherry Hill and Pennsauken.

“Once complete, this project will yield many of the major structural and drainage improvements along Route 70 that Evesham residents have requested from the state,” said Evesham Township spokesman Zane Clark.

In addition to milling and paving Route 70, the reconstruction plan calls for repaving of both the North Maple Avenue loop ramps and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps.

Drivers complain that water puddling often plagues the Conestoga jug handle crossing also where Conestoga spills directly into Route 70 westbound traffic.

The former grass median there is now a flatland of dirt that has drifted onto some of the traffic lanes since it was removed last month between Conestoga Drive and the next intersection at Cropwell Road,

“As the work continues, Evesham Township has been in contact with the NJ DOT contractor to request that crews continue to be mindful of the project’s overall impact to the safety of motorists and residents in Evesham, especially as it relates to debris and the appearance of the work area,” Clark said.