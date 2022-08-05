ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

Plainsboro approves K. Hovnanian age-restricted housing community

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
PLAINSBORO – A plan to build an age-restricted housing community on Dey Road was given the go-ahead.

K. Hovnanian received preliminary and final major subdivision and site plan approval to build 52 two- and three-bedroom homes with two-car garages on a combined lot at 52-54 Dey Road.

The project, called Serenity Walk, includes a recreation building, outdoor pool, pickleball court and dog park, as well as stormwater management, lighting, landscaping and open space.

The township Planning Board approved the plan late last month. K. Hovnanian is the contract purchaser and designated redeveloper of the approximately 20-acre site which is currently owned by the township.

The farmland tract is situated along the southern side of Dey Road near its intersection with Woodland Drive. To the north are large single-family homes, to the west and south is a subdivision consisting of single-family homes on smaller lots and a three-story apartment building, and to the east is a power substation and a garden apartment development.

The property was designated in 2020 as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment.

The development is designed for active adults with homes ranging in size from 1,986 to 2,680 square feet. A homeowner's association will be formed to manage the community.

Traffic in and out of the development will be from a new access from Dey Road to three cul-de-sacs. The project also includes improvements to Dey Road, which are subject to county approval.

There will be no affordable housing in the project.

