ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Students headed back to class soon

By Review Staff Report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWKxy_0h5nBUfa00

Louisville City Schools will lead the way for Eastern Stark County's return to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year.

Children in grades one through five, along with those in grades six and nine will head back to class in Louisville on Aug. 17.

Alliance City School Districts will welcome back on Aug. 18 students in grades one, two, four, six and nine. All grades will be in class on Aug. 19.

Sebring Local Schools will bring all students back to class on Aug. 18. Salem City School District students in grades one to 12 return on Aug. 24, while kindergarten students will have their first day Aug. 29.

Marlington Local and West Branch Local school districts as usual don't return until after Labor Day.

Marlington students will head back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 6. West Branch students head back Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Savings this week for back-to-school items

Families preparing to send their students back to school might want to look for bargains this weekend, when the state of Ohio marks its annual tax-free days for purchases of clothing and school supplies.

The holiday, which runs Friday through Sunday, means shoppers won't pay state or county sales tax on an item of clothing priced $75 or less, or school supplies or school instructional materials priced $20 or less.

There's no limit on the total purchase. A shopper, for example, who spends $300 on two shirts, two pairs of pants, a pair of shoes and a jacket won't pay tax on any of those items, assuming each was priced under $75.

But if an item of clothing, for example, sells for more than $75, tax is due on the entire sales price.

How much will you save?

Stark County's sales tax currently is 6.5%, which means shoppers would save $6.50 on a purchase of $100. In Mahoning and Columbiana counties, which have sales tax levels of 7.5%, shoppers would save $7.50 on a purchase of $100.

The annual event comes as the inflation rate appears ready to head into double digits in July reports due soon. It would be the highest rate since 1981, driving up the cost of many things students will need and wear when they start school in coming weeks.

The National Retail Federation's annual back-to-school survey of shoppers finds 68% say they've noticed higher prices on school items, including clothing, accessories and school supplies, and 38% percent say they're cutting back on spending in other areas to cover the cost of school items.

The federation's survey expects back-to-school spending this year to match 2021’s record of $37 billion for families with children in elementary through high school. The average household will spend $864 on school items, about $15 more than last year, according to the survey.

Back-to-college spending is expected to total nearly $74 billion, up from last year’s record of $71 billion and the highest in the survey’s history. More college students and their families plan to shop this year compared to last and anticipate spending an average of $1,199, about the same as last year.

Ohio no-tax weekend arrives just in time for back-to-school shopping

Back-to-school spending, second only to holiday spending in terms of total spending, increased when students headed back to actual classrooms after being in virtual ones during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Retail analyst Lee Peterson, executive vice president at WD Partners, a retail-consulting company based in Dublin, said there's no sign of slowing sales despite inflation pressures and worries about the economy.

Parents who continue to work from home haven't been hit as hard with the increases in gasoline prices and other increasing costs, he said.

The Columbus Dispatch contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”

Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
MANTUA, OH
whbc.com

More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg

AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Salem, OH
Salem, OH
Education
Louisville, OH
Government
Louisville, OH
Education
County
Stark County, OH
City
Louisville, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Salem, OH
Government
City
Alliance, OH
City
Dublin, OH
Stark County, OH
Government
Stark County, OH
Education
Alliance, OH
Education
Cleveland.com

Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gas Prices#Eastern Stark County#Sebring Local Schools#Families
kentwired.com

Masks now required at Kent State’s Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas campuses, locations

Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

New ODOT Road Work: Route 43 Closing South of Waco

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down. ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work. Also, there will...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy