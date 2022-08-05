ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

National memorial honors Branch County officer Kevin Kokinis

By Obituaries
 3 days ago
A stop in Coldwater Wednesday was to honor Branch County Corrections Officer Kevin Kokinis, who died Aug. 22, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.

Every year, a mobile memorial, known as the End of Watch Ride to Remember, travels around the United States to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Motorcycle riders accompany a trailer covered this year with 608 pictures of officers who lost their lives in 2021.

The trip began in Spokane, Wash., and, in 78 days, covers more than 23,000 miles, visiting nearly 300 police departments.

“Our purpose is to ensure that no officer is forgotten, that their families know their loved one has not been forgotten; and that there is recognition, support and understanding to help them heal," said Jagrut “JC” Shah, founder of End of Watch Ride to Remember.

Members of Kokinis’ family attended a ceremony outside the new Branch County Jail as Sheriff John Pollack and officers stood at attention and saluted their fallen friend.

Over the last three years, the riders needed a bigger trailer. Shah said in 2019, there were 147 pictures with each officer on both sides of the trailer.

In 2020, the number grew to 358.

“Some of those were COVID. There was political turmoil and more officers getting killed,” Shah said.

For 2021, there are 608 pictures of those who lost their lives in the line of duty, 428 of them, including Kokinis, died from COVID-19.

Kokinis started work in May 1999. He worked his entire corrections career at the Branch County Jail. With an outbreak of the virus at the jail, his death was considered work-related.

Shah said the ride and program provide “emotional tangible and financial support to the distressed families and support network of officers themselves who have been injured, become gravely ill, or suffered traumatic events.”

