TODAY.com
Country band Lady A says member Charles Kelley is embarking on ‘journey to sobriety’
One of country music's hottest bands is postponing an upcoming tour so one of its members can focus on their health. On Thursday, Lady A announced that its Request Line tour is on hold until next year while Charles Kelley embarks on "a journey to sobriety." The group broke the...
Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers
Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
IDLES Drops New Video for “Stockholm Syndrome,” Announce New Tour Dates
Acclaimed rock band IDLES dropped a new music video for their single “Stockholm Syndrome.”. The song comes from the band’s latest LP, Crawler, which dropped last fall. It arrives on the heels of the band’s recent performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza. The release of the new video...
Rock + Metal Artists Who Were Replaced Before Their Band Got Famous
When you're in an up-and-coming band, all you want to do is make it. The only thing you are concerned with is getting better and better so that your band can one day hit the big time, whether it's getting on the tour of a lifetime, signing a major label deal or having your song on the radio.
The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months. It's been over two years since the pandemic...
Country diary: The black guillemots are well cared-for here
Bangor Marina, County Down: The local community has really fallen for these enchanting birds, and I can see why
The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica
Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
musictimes.com
Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour
Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen used stock Squier guitars to record Def Leppard’s new album
Collen's Diamond Star Halos rig included a pair of Squier electrics, but he also got himself a P-Bass and an Epiphone EB-3 bass for demos and “they were great straight out of the box”. Def Leppard guitar great Phil Collen has been discussing the making of the band’s “career-best”...
SEE IT: Lady A postpones tour over member's 'journey to sobriety'
Country music band Lady A announced on Twitter on Thursday that the rest of its tour is canceled in order to support one band member's sobriety.
Behind the History of the Band Name “Slipknot”
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word “slipknot” means “a knot that slips along the rope or line around which it is made. “especially: one made by tying an overhand knot around the standing part of a rope.”. But what this has to do with the famed...
musictimes.com
Foreigner New Music 2022: Jeff Pilson Teases Fans About Upcoming Project
Good news for Foreigner fans! Bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed that the band has recorded something and they will be releasing new music soon. Speaking to 101.5 WPDH, the 63-year-old musician revealed that they worked with their vocalist Kelly Hansen while they were on a break last time. He teased fans...
Stereogum
Slipknot – “Yen”
Slipknot announced their new album THE END, SO FAR last month with the release of lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” Today they’re back with another advance track. “Yen” leans on clean vocals and slower tempos and reminds me a bit of a System Of A Down ballad, at least until the DJ scratching kicks in. Listen below and check out our recent interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.
thesource.com
Travis Scott Announces New Las Vegas Residency ‘Road to Utopia’
Travis Scott has returned to stages this summer. Scott has been seen at Rolling Loud, Coney Island, private parties, and more. His next stop will be in Las Vegas. Scott is set to launch the Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. The experience is set to start on Sept. 17 and has seven shows planned.
Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken TV shares professionally-filmed footage of Ann Wilson performing one of Heart's hallmark anthems in Germany
