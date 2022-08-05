ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Maverick Gets A Street Truck Makeover In Unofficial Rendering

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#The Maverick#Design#Vehicles#Rwd#The Mustang Mach 1
Freethink

Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA

A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
CARS
hypebeast.com

MANHART's Land Rover Defender Packs 512 HP

The Land Rover Defender comes in multiple guises, from the three-door 90, five-door 110 and soon-coming seven-seater 130 specs to the fully-fledged V8 offering and plenty more between, but for MANHART this just isn’t enough. As a result, it presents the Defender DP 500, a tuned version of the Defender P400 that now produces 512 HP and 710 Nm of torque from its revised three-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric

Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
CARS
Motor1.com

LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish

In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW i7 Looks Big And Heavy Lumbering Around The Nurburgring

The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
CARS
Motor1.com

Opel Astra Electric Hot Hatch In The Works To Rival VW ID.3 GTX

A new Astra OPC? Yes, please. The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.
CARS
Road & Track

Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240

There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 VW Golf R Drag Races Audi S4 To Show Power Isn't Everything

The VW Golf R and Audi S4 aren't direct rivals, but that didn't stop the good folks over at Edmunds to line them up for a couple of drag races. Not the usual kind as these are called U-Drag races since the cars perform a U-turn and then return to where they started. It would've made more sense to bring the S3 Sedan – well, the S3 Sportback but it's not sold in the US – but it is interesting to see how the two cars fare in an acceleration test.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy