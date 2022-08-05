ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Three More Knox County Projects are READI for Funding

The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation laid out three more projects to be funded with READI regional grant money. The new endeavors will be Knox County’s projects from the Indiana First region’s grant. In this area, the region includes Knox and Pike counties. K-C-I-E-D-C director Chris Pfaff...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams

The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots

The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
VINCENNES, IN
Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Contract for Washington Avenue Phase Two Set for Approval This Afternoon

A contract for Phase Two of work on Washington Avenue is before the Vincennes Board of Works this afternoon. The contract is being forwarded by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Washington Avenue Phase Two would improve Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward toward Saint Clair Street. Phase One of...
VINCENNES, IN
Part of Washington Street to Close Starting Today

The City of Washington will close part of Viola Street today for a culvert replacement. The street will close from Northeast Third to Northeast Fifth Streets. Drivers in Washington should be aware of the road closure starting today.
WASHINGTON, IN
Bicknell Library Holding Fire Department Presentation Monday

The Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library will be holding a Fire Department Presentation. It will take place Monday afternoon at 1 PM. Fire officials will have a presentation as well as take questions from those in attendance. More information is available through the Bicknell-Vigo Township Library Facebook page.
BICKNELL, IN
Latest Knox County Watermelon Fest Finishes Over Weekend

Another good crowd took advantage of seasonal summer weather for the weekend’s Knox County Watermelon Festival. The focus was on watermelon-based activties, and free watermelon both on Friday and Saturday. The festival is presented each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says the...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Employability the Key for VCSC With New Grant

Vincennes Community Schools will receive 203-thousand dollars in employability skills grant funding. The money will be used in partnership with the group Equitable Education Solutions. The company is working with the V-C-S-C, and several other grant recipients, statewide. Two other area school corporations also received employability grant funding. The North...
VINCENNES, IN
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge

As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SR 550 Closure Begins Today In and Near Loogootee

State highway officials have announced lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Starting today, a lane restriction will take place on State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee. The next work will be at 550 and Brooks Bridge Road tomorrow. Then , 550 will need to be closed Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacements near Abel Hill Road, and just west of Windom Road.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver

MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
Road Closure Planned for State Road 48 In Jasonville

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 48 in Jasonville is scheduled to be closed Monday for railroad work. During the closure, the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville will be replaced. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather. The official detour will be...
JASONVILLE, IN
Daviess County Arrest Report

Nancy Carrillo, 57, of Bicknell was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Chad Mattingly, 40, of Washington, was arrested Friday by the WPD. He was taken into...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Covid Surging Throughout Two State Region

More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sullivan, Knox, and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
INDIANA STATE

