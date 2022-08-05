Police looking for leads after 16-year-old reports alleged sexual assault at speedway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking residents for information regarding an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old at a Heidelberg Township speedway more than a month ago.

The unidentified female was sexually assaulted by three unknown actors while in the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway parking area between 7:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 3. At least one of the three involved was male, according to police.

The victim reported that the assault occurred while a race was in session. The actors fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

"We have been made aware by the authorities of a report of an alleged assault on our property on July 3, 2022," speedway officials said in a July 27 Facebook post. "We want the Clyde to be a safe, family friendly facility for our guests therefore we are fully cooperating with the authorities as they complete their investigation."

Kortne Stouffer Disappearance:'We have no closure': Family still looking answers 10 years after Kortne Stouffer vanished

Justice4Gunner:Supporters of dog killed by police pack meeting, as council changes public comment rules

State police said they were informed about the assault on July 21. The investigation is still on-going, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to please PSP Jonestown at (717) 865-3647 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth