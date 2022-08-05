ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

thestatehousefile.com

Do Indiana kids count?

After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you're wondering what I'm talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
953wiki.com

State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14

The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
MADISON, IN
wzdm.com

200 Dollar Tax Rebate Planned for Indiana State Taxpayers

Legislators appear to have a deal to send out a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. If you did file a return this year, you’ll receive the rebate automatically. Lawmakers will vote on that bill later today.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Chicago

Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Covid Surging Throughout Two State Region

More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sullivan, Knox, and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana

Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
INDIANA STATE
wzdm.com

Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams

The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

