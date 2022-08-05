Read on www.wzdm.com
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Why weren't abortion restrictions decided by a ballot question in Indiana?
Indiana’s abortion ban is now law, set to take effect Sept. 15. But a lot of Hoosiers want to know why there’s not a public question about abortion on the ballot this November – especially after a high-profile Kansas referendum last week. Ballot questions (other than school...
thestatehousefile.com
Do Indiana kids count?
After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you're wondering what I'm talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
953wiki.com
State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14
The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
wzdm.com
200 Dollar Tax Rebate Planned for Indiana State Taxpayers
Legislators appear to have a deal to send out a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. If you did file a return this year, you’ll receive the rebate automatically. Lawmakers will vote on that bill later today.
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
casscountyonline.com
Flags in Indiana at half-staff on August 6, 2022 in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. On July 31, 2022, Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County, Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
WIBC.com
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wzdm.com
Covid Surging Throughout Two State Region
More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sullivan, Knox, and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
wevv.com
Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest
There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
Indiana passes nation's first anti-abortion rights legislation
Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
wzdm.com
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
Comments / 0