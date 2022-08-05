Read on www.wzdm.com
Three More Knox County Projects are READI for Funding
The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation laid out three more projects to be funded with READI regional grant money. The new endeavors will be Knox County’s projects from the Indiana First region’s grant. In this area, the region includes Knox and Pike counties. K-C-I-E-D-C director Chris Pfaff...
Employability the Key for VCSC With New Grant
Vincennes Community Schools will receive 203-thousand dollars in employability skills grant funding. The money will be used in partnership with the group Equitable Education Solutions. The company is working with the V-C-S-C, and several other grant recipients, statewide. Two other area school corporations also received employability grant funding. The North...
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
Contract for Washington Avenue Phase Two Set for Approval This Afternoon
A contract for Phase Two of work on Washington Avenue is before the Vincennes Board of Works this afternoon. The contract is being forwarded by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Washington Avenue Phase Two would improve Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward toward Saint Clair Street. Phase One of...
Annabelle’s Boutique Officially Open
Annabelle’s Boutique is officially open for business again. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the special occasion with city and county officials. The business features rugs, furniture, home décor, and more. The building is located at 114 East Main Street in Washington. You can email...
Bicknell Library Holding Fire Department Presentation Monday
The Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library will be holding a Fire Department Presentation. It will take place Monday afternoon at 1 PM. Fire officials will have a presentation as well as take questions from those in attendance. More information is available through the Bicknell-Vigo Township Library Facebook page.
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
Part of Washington Street to Close Starting Today
The City of Washington will close part of Viola Street today for a culvert replacement. The street will close from Northeast Third to Northeast Fifth Streets. Drivers in Washington should be aware of the road closure starting today.
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion” Gets Kids Ready for School
Back to school activities continues in Vincennes over the weekend, with two big events. The Kids Equipped to Achieve– or KETA– backpack giveaway happened at the First Christian Church in downtown Vincennes. The other main event was Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion.” It was held at the Riverfront...
Vincennes Community Food Pantry Seeking Volunteers
The Vincennes Community Food Pantry is currently seeking volunteers to help pack orders and work at their distribution point. Officials with the pantry say they would need help once or twice a month for one to three hours at a time. For more information, contact Janet at 812-890-5065.
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
Watermelon Festival Continues Today
The two-day Vincennes Watermelon Fest continues thru today. The Festival is presented by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says this year’s new Festival focus is on agriculture– including an antique tractor show on Saturday. Free watermelon will also be available through the weekend,...
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash
An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
