Who are the new owners of Laurel Highlands Animal Health veterinary clinic?

Six years ago, Stacey Harbaugh moved to Somerset County to join the veterinary staff at Laurel Highlands Animal Health, aka LHAH.

Now she and her husband, Jeremy, are the new owners of the veterinary practice at 876 Stoystown Road in Somerset.

The Harbaughs bought LHAH on July 8 from Dustin and Catherine Davis, who have owned and operated the veterinary clinic for the last 11 years. The Davises purchased the established practice (formerly known as Laurel Highlands Animal Hospital) in 2010 from the late Albert Barnett.

Harbaugh said the Davises decided to focus on their specialized work in large animal reproductive medicine — and then she knew right away what she wanted to do, too.

“I had aspired to be a partner (in the practice) at some point — (so) this was kind of meant to be,” she said. “The paths aligned for both of our families, and we decided to stay on and take over.

“This practice is so necessary for the community, it was a no-brainer for me to keep it as a family practice and serve the community. It’s a big commitment, but we’re certainly up for the challenge.”

Career and family in Somerset County

Harbaugh, a Montgomery County native, went to Penn State University for her undergraduate education and then earned a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Working with animals is something I’ve always done,” she said about her decision to become a veterinarian. “There’s never been another career path for me, it’s all I’ve ever talked about.”

She also met her husband, Jeremy, after moving to Somerset County. Harbaugh said she noticed him one day when they both had their vehicles at the auto mechanic.

“He had a very cool pickup truck,” she said with a laugh. “So I asked him out on a date.”

The Harbaughs have been married for two years and they have a young son, Asher. They live with their pets and 50 head of cattle on a farm in Somerset.

Harbaugh said her son often accompanies her on veterinary house calls.

“He is an avid animal lover too,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been on the road with me since he was 6 weeks old. Now he carries buckets for me, and he’s a big help. It’s really nice to see how he’s taken to animals.”

'It's a wonderful practice, as is'

The Harbaughs work together to operate the clinic, she said. Jeremy Harbaugh manages the clinic and their nine employees make sure their patients’ needs are cared for each day.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. To schedule an appointment, call 814-445-8971. For more information, visit the clinic’s website, lhah.org or their Facebook page.

“We provide quality, timely and affordable care for people’s pets and livestock,” Stacey Harbaugh said.

Resh Darah, their small animal veterinarian, works full time in the clinic, while mixed animal veterinarians Harbaugh, Cody Frock and Rebekah Larson are often on the road treating large animals on farms around Somerset County, as well as in Garrett County, Maryland, and in Preston County, West Virginia.

There is always a veterinarian on call, day or night, for large animal emergencies, Stacey Harbaugh said.

“This practice is a very important part of the community,” she said. “It’s important to us to keep growing and help out the farmers around here. We’re a part of their business team.

“We’re trying not to change too much on people. It’s a wonderful practice as is. We want to continue to grow, take on new clients and service the area. That’s our priority.”