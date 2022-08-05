ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown native Emma Thomson killed in car accident with Indiana Congresswoman

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
 3 days ago
A Johnstown woman was one of the two young staff members killed with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana.

Emma Thomson, 28, was Walorski's communications director. She was a graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown and George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

According to a report by Gannett's South Bend Tribune, Thomson, Walorski and Zach Potts, 27, Walorski's district director, were traveling on Indiana Route 19 when the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the second vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, was also killed. The Elkhart County, Indiana, police are still investigating the accident.

According to Thomson's LinkedIn profile, she started working for Walorski in July of 2021. Before that, she worked for two years as campaign manager and communications director for U.S. Rep. John Joyce, whose 13th District in Pennsylvania includes most of Somerset County.

Joyce's office also confirmed to the Daily American that Thomson is the daughter of Linda Thomson, the president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, aka JARI, a local economic development organization.

On Wednesday afternoon, Joyce released a statement honoring his former staff person.

"For two years, I had the privilege and honor to work with Emma Thomson. Emma's intelligence, creativity, drive, determination, and humor were second-to-none.

"Emma's work ethic was unparalleled. In addition to leading my first re-election campaign, Emma was the voice of our team — connecting with, and reassuring, our constituents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody did more to make sure that the lights stayed on and our office stayed in communication with our constituents during those challenging and difficult times than Emma."

He also spoke of Thomson's appreciation for her Cambria County upbringing.

"A proud alumna of Bishop McCort High School, Emma loved her hometown of Johnstown and the communities where she grew up in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. Simply put, there was no greater champion for Johnstown and Cambria County in Washington, D.C. than Emma Thomson.

"Our heartfelt and most sincere condolences go out to Emma's parents, Linda and David, her sister, Molly, and all who knew and loved her."

