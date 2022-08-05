ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To keep beaches safe, RI is making changes to lifeguard certification requirements

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Facing a continuing shortage of lifeguards, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is changing its certification process in the hope of keeping more guards at beaches this season and attracting more applicants in coming summers.

The DEM says it's not easing the requirements for certification but changing the schedule, extending some certifications into next year and giving potential applicants more flexibility.

What has the lifeguard shortage meant for beachgoers?

Like swim-area supervisors across the country, the DEM has struggled in recent years to find lifeguards to fill the chairs and watch the crowds. As of mid-June, the DEM had filled just 71 of 157 lifeguard positions but has since added another 34 guards for a total of 105. In 2021, the DEM started the season with 18 lifeguard positions unfilled.

The shortage has affected beachgoers. For example, the DEM didn't have enough guards this season to staff the Burlingame Picnic Area, Burlingame Campground or Pulaski State Park. Instead, it had rangers monitor the areas.

Also, the staffing shortage typically worsens in August as some lifeguards leave for school. As a result, the DEM will reduce the swimming area at Scarborough Beach starting Aug. 14. As of that date, Scarborough South will not have lifeguards, although lifeguards will remain on duty at Scarborough North. This is the sixth year the DEM has had to leave Scarborough South unguarded in late August.

Lifeguards must be 15 or older. The job pays $13.25 to $16.25 per hour.

What changes are planned?

A big change allows some current lifeguards to recertify next spring instead of this month. The DEM says it will extend through June 15, 2023, certifications for lifeguards whose credentials are set to expire on Sept. 30. Typically those guards would recertify this month.

"This second part of the certification process (in August) left many facilities unguarded or low on staff when these lifeguards needed to go to these tests," the DEM said. "It also placed a double burden on state facilities because we are using our captains for our testing process.... Having full certification at the beginning of the year before or just as the beach season begins will allow facilities to maintain as many guards as possible in chairs without this interruption."

The DEM is also providing more flexibility for anyone trying to get certified next year. Certification requires a timed endurance swim, and the DEM will now allow applicants to make that 400-meter swim in a pool on a day prior to the rest of their certification test. The swim must be completed in less than 10 minutes, in front of approved aquatic examiner, the DEM said.

"This change allows for more flexibility for lifeguards around the state to cut down driving miles for their certification and allows guards to complete this part of the certification in their hometown or state or wherever they may be attending college," the DEM said.

This will mark the first time the DEM has allowed candidates to qualify by swimming in a pool. However, the DEM notes that it previously required lifeguards who weren't assigned to surf beaches to make the swim in Watchaug Pond at Burlingame Picnic Area, which the DEM says is similar to swimming in a pool.

"The purpose of this swim is to test the candidate’s endurance and ensure they are a competent swimmer," the DEM said. "Lifeguards continue conditioning and training at their individual facilities throughout the summer, so they become acclimated with the water bodies they will be protecting."

In responding to questions from The Journal, the DEM emphasized, "Swimming is an inherently risky activity. Swimming accidents and drownings can occur when lifeguards are present."

"DEM highly recommends that people of all ages learn to swim, respect the water and know their swimming limitations. When lifeguards are not present, swimmers are responsible for their own safety," the DEM said. "Parental or adult supervision is critical. Children and teenagers should always be supervised while swimming, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. A lifeguard is just one very important layer of public safety."

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 2

