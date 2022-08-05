ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian cruise ship runs aground; no passengers on board

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Norwegian cruise ship operator Hurtigruten says one of its ships has run aground in a fjord off the Nordic country's west coast.

Hurtigruten said the MS Richard With cruise ship was not in ordinary service and there were no passengers on board when the incident happened Friday near the mouth of the Sogne Fjord, Norway's longest and deepest fjord.

“No one was injured in the incident and there is no danger to the crew on board,” the company said in a statement.

“The ship is stable and towing assistance has been called. The engine and propulsion system are working and the captain is in control of the situation," the company said.

Hurtigruten operates popular cruises along Norway's scenic coastline.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
