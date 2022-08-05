ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

More people are working, but jobless rates are rising. How does that happen?

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
Unemployment rates rose throughout the Tri-State area in June, even though more people were employed in most areas.

But the figures list more people as being unemployed, so the labor force totals grew. The labor force includes those who have jobs plus those who are unemployed and seeking work.

Basically, the jobless rate is the number of residents without a job and looking for work divided by the total number in the labor force.

Comings and goings: The latest on the Hager Hall sale; dentistry to help children

Overall, the region's numbers improved in June compared to June 2021. But the statistics still trail the numbers registered before the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the economy, dating to April 2020.

Pennsylvania, for example, reported that the state has recovered about 87% of the jobs it lost during the first two months of the pandemic period.

The Maryland Department of Labor released its monthly county-level unemployment report Wednesday.

Figures for Pennsylvania were released July 22, while West Virginia statistics were released July 27.

The reports show figures for June and, in some cases, revised numbers for May.

Working in Washington County

The county's unemployment rate rose from 3.7% in May to 4.8% in June. The figure was 6.4% in June 2021.

It was 11.3% in April 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic.

As with most other parts of the region, Washington County's numbers for employed people, unemployed people and the labor force all increased in June.

May jobless rates: More people were working in Washington County and Hagerstown, and more people joined the labor force

Snakehead threat: After 20 years, Maryland is still struggling to get rid of this 'Frankenfish'

Washington County's labor force jumped from 71,985 in May to 73,354 in June. That figure was 72,789 in June 2021.

The number of people with jobs rose from 69,340 in May to 69,797 in June. The figure was 68,101 in June 2021.

And the number of people without work increased from 2,645 in May to 3,557 in June. That total was 4,688 in June 2021.

The totals for Hagerstown

The city's jobless rate jumped from 4.2% in May to 5.3% in June. The rate was 8.1% in June 2021 and 14.1% in April 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

The labor force total rose from 18,005 to 18,316. It was 18,420 in June 2021.

The number of employed people rose from 17,240 to 17,354. That figure was 16,932 in June 2021.

The number of people without jobs jumped from 765 to 962. The number was 1,488 in June 2021.

The county and city numbers are not adjusted for seasonal factors.

Jobless rates rise throughout Maryland

Maryland's unemployment rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, rose from 3.7% in May to 4.7% in June. It was 6.7% in June 2021.

All of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions reported that their unemployment rates rose from May to June.

Somerset County had the highest rate at 6.7%. Carroll and Howard counties recorded the lowest rates at 3.9%.

In Western Maryland, the June rate was 4.4% in Frederick County, 6% in Allegany County and 4.7% in Garrett County.

The United States' jobless rate held steady at 3.6%. It was 5.9% in June 2021.

In Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, was 4.6% in June. The May number had previously been reported as 4%.

Franklin County’s rate jumped from 3.2% in May to 3.8% in June. Fulton County's rate rose from 3.7% to 4.1%.

In West Virginia, the state's rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, increased from 3.4% in May to 4.3% in June.

Berkeley County’s rate rose from 2.5% to 3.2%, Jefferson County's figure increased from 2.2% to 2.8%, and Morgan County's rate rose from 2.5% to 3%.

Area jobless rates

  • The June unemployment rates for area counties:
  • Washington County: 4.8%, up from 3.7% in May
  • Franklin County, Pa.: 3.8%, up from 3.2% in May
  • Fulton County, Pa.: 4.1%, up from 3.7% in May
  • Berkeley County, W.Va.: 3.2%, up from 2.5% in May
  • Jefferson County, W.Va.: 2.8%, up from 2.2% in May
  • Morgan County, W.Va.: 3%, up from 2.5% in May

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: More people are working, but jobless rates are rising. How does that happen?

