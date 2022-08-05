ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

At Home Places autumn issue focuses on festivals, food, travel

By Lisa Tedrick Prejean, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9xHU_0h5n7cfd00

Now had the season returned, when the nights grow colder and longer …. – Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Since my phone is showing an August date under the time, it must be true, and my flashbacks to June must be further back than realized.

Gearing up for fall isn’t so bad, especially in the Tri-State area where changing colors of deciduous trees dot the landscape with calming hues.

As we settle into our school routines, band rehearsals and fall sports practices, there’s much to anticipate.

We learn, we go, we do, we cheer, we win, we lose. During it all, we make lots of memories.

The theme of anticipation is woven throughout the season of autumn, and we are highlighting that theme in the next issue of At Home Places magazine. Our stories focus on festivals, food and travel in the Tri-State and beyond.

Festivals, events, places

In addition to a roundup of area festivals, we have interviews with Clay Walker, who is performing at the Great Frederick Fair, and KIX, featured performer at the Interstate Rock Fest. Both events are in September.

See our photos of Black-Coffey Caverns near Greencastle, Pa., which welcomes visitors for monthly open house tours.

Don't miss:To eat summer’s bounty, we snap, we cap, we husk

Food

On the food front, celebrate autumn with apples and try some new recipes. Learn about Costa Academy, a culinary arts school in Chambersburg, Pa., that is serving opportunities for students. Catch up with the latest from Hagerstown Community College’s Culinary Incubator and how it helps new businesses develop.

Travel

Planning a fall weekend getaway or daytrip? Catch our stories on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Rocky Gap State Park and the Great Allegheny Passage. Plus, you won’t want to miss a local couple’s tales of their trip home, across the ocean. You might know them as regular At Home Places columnists. They give some important pointers on making the most of any trip. We also have a column on being a traveler and not a tourist. Both pieces emphasize the importance of the connections we make as we journey along.

Pets

Need a pet sitter? Check out a local veterinarian’s advice on questions to ask and what to look for before leaving your four-legged loved one in someone else’s care.

Yes, June and July are undeniably the fastest months of the year. Once summer is over, though, there’s much comfort to be had as we settle into routines and anticipate all of autumn’s offerings.

You’ll start to see the autumn magazine at local businesses near the end of the month. Stories are shared on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, too.

To see stories featured in At Home Places magazine, follow us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/athomeplaces, Twitter, twitter.com/athomeplaces and Instagram, www.instagram.com/athomeplaces.

Lisa Tedrick Prejean writes a weekly column for The Herald-Mail. Email her atlprejean@localiq.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Rocks this weekend to support children with cancer

Gettysburg Rocks comes to town this weekend with over 100 bands playing at 20 local venues to support children with cancer. The full schedule is here. Gettysburg Rocks is a bi-annual music festival, held in February and August. The festival features multiple live bands across multiple venues in the Gettysburg area. The event benefits Four Diamonds, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Money raised in February is donated to Four Diamonds via Penn State Dance Marathon (Mont Alto). Money raised in August is donated directly to Four Diamonds.
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

'Something beautiful': Husband, wife paint Cumberland mural

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — The Cumberland area before development is featured in a mural currently being painted downtown by a husband and wife team.The art is located on the outdoor wall of Allegany Pawn at the corner of Centre Street and the downtown pedestrian mall in an area used as a transit stop. The artists are Elijah Thane, 27, and wife Marlee Lynn, 24, both from Allegany County."We wanted to do something beautiful, especially for the city I grew up in," said Thane. "We saw this area here and thought it would be the perfect opportunity."The couple decided the site,...
CUMBERLAND, MD
virginiatraveltips.com

6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
echo-pilot.com

The Old Home Week party has started and here are some highlights

Vernon McCauley, the community's chief cheerleader, led the festivities Sunday night for the unofficial opening of the 41st triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week. "We live in the best small town in America," McCauley said, sharing his mantra with the 1,000 or more people gathered on Center Square. He led the countdown to midnight, when the fire siren sounded, the town clock chimed and the crowd sang "The Old Gray Mare," the song that's welcomed the celebration since 1920, according to this year's Old Home Week president, Bonnie Shockey.
GREENCASTLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Lifestyle
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hagerstown, MD
mocoshow.com

Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming to MoCo (Updated Information)

The DC Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to the Montgomery County AG Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on September 17 and 18, with gates opening at 3pm. Tickets for entry are $20/adult and $8/child and can be purchased at https://www.freshtix.com/events/dcballoonfest. Tethered hot air balloon rides will cost and additional $25. Per...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp's reopening helps families, campers with disabilities

SABILLASVILLE, Md. (AP) — In the depths of Catoctin Mountain Park, a mile from Camp David, 19-year-old Melita Bell was overwhelmed. She had been working at Camp Greentop, a summer camp for people with disabilities, for just a week and didn't think she could keep going."I was like, 'I'm gonna quit. I can't do this. This is outside of my comfort zone. ... I don't know if I'm even making a difference with these campers,' " Bell said.The second week, a switch flipped in her mind. She grew to love what she was doing.Bell came back to camp year after...
SABILLASVILLE, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Autumn#Culinary Arts#Traveler#Rock Fest#Home Places#Black Coffey Caverns#Costa Academy
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: National Oyster Weekend, Chuck’s Annual Luau, The Charmery turns nine, and more

From oysters to tomatoes to a suckling pig, this week offers a little bit of everything Baltimore food-lovers could want. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:. The Pratt Street Market is going strong, now through Sept. 29. The market, which is run by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and takes place each Thursday at the corner of Light and Pratt Streets, features a bunch of great vendors, like Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, Vegan Soul Bakery and Craving Potato Factor.
BALTIMORE, MD
tornadopix.com

A piece of American history is up for sale in Bedford, Pennsylvania

A one-of-a-kind motel is up for sale in Pennsylvania, but buyer beware: This American treasure requires more than $224,900 to purchase. Lincoln Motor Court is located along the famous Lincoln Highway, one of the oldest transcontinental roads in the United States where thousands of highway treasures – motels, gas stations, restaurants, and unusual attractions – once dug up.
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road

Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October

The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
ROCKVILLE, MD
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes

WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead […]
FREDERICK, MD
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy