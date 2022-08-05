ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meritus named 'high performing hospital' in treating heart failure, other conditions

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
U.S. News and World Report has named Meritus Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital in five treatment areas.

The ranking lists Meritus as high performing in treatment of kidney failure, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), strokes and uterine cancer surgery.

"High performing" is the highest recognition a hospital can receive in U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions ratings, Meritus reported.

Training new doctors:Meritus Health is making plans to start a medical school to address physician shortages

For its 2022-2023 best hospital rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in the nation, looking at 15 medical specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. The ratings were based on measures of quality, such as survival rates, patients' experiences and how successfully a hospital helps its patients return home.

Fewer than half of all hospitals received any rating, according to a Meritus news release.

"As Western Maryland's largest healthcare provider, we are honored that the skills and dedication of our team members have been recognized on the national level," Carrie Adams, chief operating officer at Meritus, said in the release. "This is just one of many ways our hospital excels in meeting patient needs."

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was named No. 1 on the honor roll of best hospitals.

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore tied for No. 5 with the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Comings and goings:The latest on the Hager Hall sale; dentistry to help children

Development near Meritus, HCC:Mount Aetna Tech Park developers seek buyers, but there's one business they won't allow

"All rankings and ratings should be seen as just a starting point for patients considering where to seek care with input from their doctors," U.S. News wrote "Individual diagnosis, insurance coverage and priorities are important factors in making a personal best choice."

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
