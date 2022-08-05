ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rockford Scanner™: Accident On Busy Roadway Backs Up Traffic

At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Newburg Road for a auto accident. This was reported to be a two vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported but it’s unknown if anyone was transported. Traffic was backed up for a...
ROCKFORD, IL
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90

Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…

A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe

At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
ROSCOE, IL
Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
ROCKFORD, IL
3 Rockford firefighters hurt in blaze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford firefighters are in the hospital after a blaze Monday morning. It happened around 7:54 a.m. at 400 N. 2nd Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Two separate maydays were called in the course of putting out the fire. All three firefighters were transported to local hospitals, where they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
LOVES PARK, IL

