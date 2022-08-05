Read on rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reported In Rockford And In Rockton Today
A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported Today, Where And When:. 100 block of Flintridge Drive around 2:40 am *shots have been fired in this specific area 3 days in a row now*. 4567 E Rockton Road/Farm & Fleet area in Rockton around 4:30 pm. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are large police presence at scene near Roscoe
Sources are reporting a major scene near Roscoe. We first started getting reports of several police squad cars traveling well over 100 MPH to go to a scene. At the time, it was unclear exactly where the scene was, due to the non-transparency with encryption. All we knew, Several sources...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Suspects Follow A Victim Leaving A local Business, Then Shoot Him
P.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 600 block of Salter Avenue for reports of shots fired. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was leaving a business on S. Main,. he...
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Possible Stabbing Victim in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. Details are still dynamic. It happened around 5:20 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a possible stabbing victim near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not yet released any information on the incident. We do have a lot of reports of several emergency personnel...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On Busy Roadway Backs Up Traffic
At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Newburg Road for a auto accident. This was reported to be a two vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported but it’s unknown if anyone was transported. Traffic was backed up for a...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD are Investigating two different shots fired incidents…
Officials confirmed the Rockford PD are investigating. 2 different reports of possible shots fired. They both happened just before 1:30 am. The first incident was near the 100 block of Flintridge. A short time later the Rockford PD were called to another shots fired incident. That one happened in the...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Said The Following Areas Are Closed, Due To Flooding
Use extreme caution while traveling this morning. The following intersections are impassable and are currently blocked off by barricades. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us at RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. Or you...
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton
At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
RS sources are also reporting an automobile accident. This happened this morning in the northbound lanes of Kishwaukee, near the Amazon Distribution Center at the Rockford Airport. Traffic is being diverted, so expect delays. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Several reports of flash flooding. If you have to...
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on I-90
Sources are reporting a rollover accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 10. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. Sounds like everyone was able to escape the vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. If you like Rockford...
Rockford Scanner™: sources are reporting an automobile accident with possible injuries, in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 11:55 AM in the area of East Riverside and Bell School. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. just north of the intersection. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of...
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery. Officers were advised around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a gunshot victim had walked into a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. He was reportedly shot while walking in the 1700 […]
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
Rockford man with loaded gun arrested after foot chase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Sunday after running away from police. Officers responded to the 500 block of Score Street around 8 p.m. in reference to a person who was pointing a gun at someone, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Larandolph Harvey, 37, when they arrived. Harvey […]
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe
At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
3 Rockford firefighters hurt in blaze
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford firefighters are in the hospital after a blaze Monday morning. It happened around 7:54 a.m. at 400 N. 2nd Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Two separate maydays were called in the course of putting out the fire. All three firefighters were transported to local hospitals, where they […]
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
